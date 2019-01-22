State legislature OKs bills bolstering trans protections, banning conversion therapy

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The state legislature on Tuesday passed two bills designed to ban the use of gay conversion therapy on minors and protect residents from discrimination based on their gender identity. Pictured are Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance Executive Director Kelly Metzgar and North Country RESPECT member Jennifer Tallon walking in a pride parade in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | The state legislature last week passed two bills designed to ban the use of gay conversion therapy on minors and protect residents from discrimination based on their gender identity.

The bills still awaited Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature on Tuesday, but local advocates are hailing the legislature’s decision as a step in the right direction for equal protection under the law.

“In a few words: Long overdue,” said Kelly Metzgar, executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance.

The bill that aims to outlaw discrimination based on gender identity, known as the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act, or GENDA, was first introduced in 2003 and has passed the state Assembly at least 11 times in the past 16 years.

But it had never passed the state Senate, which is now controlled by Democrats.

Assemblyman Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan), who sponsored GENDA and introduced the first same-sex marriage bill in the state Assembly, said that Senate Republicans have “refused to let the bill have a floor vote.”

“Today, the new Democratic Majority has joined us in protecting the rights of New Yorkers regardless of gender identity or expression. I look forward to Governor Cuomo signing GENDA into law,” said Gottfried in a statement.

Cuomo praised the Legislature’s decision.

“Today we’re a more fair, just state and every New Yorker should be proud,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

GENDA also includes a provision that extends the definition of a hate crime to include those perpetuated based on a person’s “gender identity or expression.”

“These were civil rights issues and human rights issues,” said Metzgar.

“We are so happy and so excited that these bills passed.”

‘TEARS OF JOY’

Amber Morgan Desjardins, of Plattsburgh, is a transgender woman, activist and disabled athlete.

According to a study by the Williams Institute, she’s one of approximately 78,600 people that identify as transgender in New York state.

For the last three years, Desjardins has traveled to Albany on lobby days to talk about LGBTQ issues.

“I literally fell out of my wheelchair, crying happy tears of joy,” she told The Sun.

Desjardins said she felt “100 percent affirmed” that she had support from the state when it came to her gender identity.

“In the world we live in, there is so much hate against trans people,” she said.

As a runner, she said she’s received hateful messages online from people accusing her of cheating by participating as a woman, calling her “fake,” or threatening to attend her races and out her as a trans person.

“GENDA gives me hope that our state, and even our North Country, can be more accepting and supporting of trans people.”

‘DISCRIMINATION OF ANY KIND CAN’T BE TOLERATED’

GENDA passed the state Senate 105-43.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) voted yes on GENDA and a second bill banning conversion therapy from being used on minors.

“Many constituents and groups have written, called, emailed and visited me in my Albany and district offices advocating for both of these bills,” Little said in a statement. “I’ve met with area transgender students and learned about the bullying they’ve endured, their personal struggles and the high suicide rate among this population.

“They want to be treated equally and they deserve to be. Discrimination of any kind can’t be tolerated.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) agreed.

“It has always been my policy to not tolerate any sort of hate. Crimes based upon a hatred of a particular group can never be condoned,” he said in a statement. “Conversion therapy is not, and should never have been, an accepted practice or ideology.”

Jennifer Tallon, a member of local advocacy group North Country RESPECT, said that it’s important to note that the Legislature’s decision comes after years of lobbying.

“It is important to note that GENDA did not just get passed because there were finally enough votes, but because there were people, from all over this state, who have worked very hard to show that equality must be a priority,” she said. “These are the people who have held public events and educational seminars, visited the offices of their state representatives, started email campaigns and social media groups, and let others know how important it was to vote for representatives that support equality.

“The light of equality now shines bright in New York State. Now the work will continue to get that light to shine across the country.”