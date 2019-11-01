State of emergency in Essex County

× 1 of 3 Expand Pelfishire Road in Mineville shows storm damage. Photo by Matt Brassard × 2 of 3 Expand Portions of Port Henry Beach are washed away after heavy rain and wind. Photo by Matt Brassard × 3 of 3 Expand A section of Tracy Road collapsed overnight. Photo by Matt Brassard Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | Heavy overnight rain and high winds have caused massive flooding and road closures in Essex County.

Officials have declared a state of emergency with multiple road closures due to rising water, downed trees and power outages.

A limited travel advisory is in effect due to the widespread flooding.

As of 9 a.m., the following roads in Essex County were closed to travel:

Elizabethtown: Route 9 from 73 intersection/Route 9 New Russia; Route 73 between Route 9 and 9N; County Route 8.

Moriah: Fairy Lake Road; Silver Hill Road; Route 9N (northbound lane at bottom of Convent Hill); Chipmunk Lane; Switchback Road; Tracy Road; Military Lane Ensign Pond Road; Forge Hollow Road.

Ticonderoga: Lord Howe Street; Charboneau Road.North Hudson: Caza Turn Road; Blue Ridge Road; Greenough Road.

Jay: Route 9N from Ausable Forks at intervale to Jay and John Fountain to Stickney Bridge roads; Clark Lane; Carey Road.

Crown Point: Hogan Hill Road; Hamilton Road; Treadway Road; Buck Mountain Road; White Church Road (closed at Creek Road intersection).

Essex: Spear Road; Angier Hill Road.Keene: Lacy Road; Hulls Falls Road; Route 9N (north and south is closed between Route 73 and Springfield Road).

North Elba: River Road.Lewis: Denton Road; Wells Hill Road; Blood Hill Road.

Schroon: Adirondack Road; Trout Brook Road; Johnson Pond Road; Letsonville Road.

Minerva: Trout Brook Road.

More detailed and up-to-date road closures can be found at co.essex.ny.us/Advisories or co.essex.ny.us/publicsafety.asp.