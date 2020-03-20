× Expand Photo by Darren McGee (Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo) Cuomo Pause Plan Friday - COVID-19 Governor Andrew Cuomo announces 100 percent workforce reduction excluding essential services.

ELIZABETHTOWN | On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo hit the pause button.

By executive order, he closed all businesses in the state except for essential services, which include hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, transportation, restaurants -- limited to take out or delivery orders, and public safety offices.

Called "New York State on PAUSE," the executive order institutes a 10-point policy to assure uniform safety for everyone.

All non-essential businesses statewide must close in-office personnel functions effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

The order also bans all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason.

The 10 points are:

Effective at 8PM on Sunday, March 22, all non-essential businesses statewide will be closed. Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time. Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced. When in public individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet from others. Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet. Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people. Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders. Sick individuals should not leave their home unless to receive medical care and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health; Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations. Use precautionary sanitizer practices such as using isopropyl alcohol wipes.

Cuomo also enacted a more cautionary set of rules for elders, people over 70 years of age.

He named it the Matilta Act in honor of his mother. It also applies to people with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, or people with compromised immune systems and other chronic health problems.

"Matilda's Law" includes the following rules for vulnerable populations:

Remain indoors. You can go outside for solitary exercise Pre-screen all visitors and aides by taking their temperature and seeing if a person is exhibiting other flu-like symptoms. Do not visit households with multiple people. Wear a mask when in the company of others. To the greatest extent possible, everyone in the presence of vulnerable people should wear a mask. Always stay at least six feet away from individuals. Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary.

Cuomo also announced a 90-day moratorium on any residential or commercial evictions.

To address the global shortage of personal protective equipment — or PPE — products in the state, the governor is asking all PPE product providers to sell to the state any products that are not essential or not currently being used. Businesses interested in selling products to the state should contact Simonida Subotic at 646-522-8477 or covid19supplies@exec.ny.gov.

Cuomo is also encouraging any company with the proper equipment or personnel to begin to manufacture PPE products if possible. The state is willing to provide funding to any company to obtain the proper equipment and personnel. Businesses interested in receiving state funding to manufacture PPE products should contact Eric Gertler at 212-803-3100 or COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

On Friday, Cuomo confirmed 2,950 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,102.

There is one confirmed case in Essex County and there are two confirmed cases in Clinton County.