State police investigate death of Rouses Point woman

ROUSES POINT | New York State Police have identified a Rouses Point woman found dead on Stony Point Road this morning.

The body of Ruth D. Danielson-O’Hearn, 56, was discovered not far from the road on the frozen surface of Lake Champlain early Tuesday morning, police say.

No foul play is suspected, and state police say that the woman was known to frequently take walks in the area where she was found.

The body of Danielson-O’Hearn was located by a passerby at approximately 7:45 a.m., and police responded to the scene sometime before 8 a.m., according to New York State Police.

The law enforcement agency continues to investigate Danielson-O’Hearn’s death. Anyone with information about the death or who may have spoken with her overnight is asked to contact the New York State Police Plattsburgh barracks at 518-563-3761.