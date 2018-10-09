State police on lookout for Plattsburgh card thief

State Police Logo

PLATTSBURGH | State police are on the lookout for an alleged debit card thief.

Authorities are seeking information on an unidentified man last seen exiting the Price Chopper in Champlain last Tuesday.

Surveillance stills reveal a suspect wearing a black flat-rimmed hat and black t-shirt.

The suspect is accused of stealing a debit card in the City of Plattsburgh on Oct. 2, state police said on Tuesday.

New York State Police first received responded to the report of a stolen card after the victim said that the card had turned up missing while shopping in Plattsburgh.

Authorities said the card was used to purchase $200 in items at the Sunoco Station in the Town of Plattsburgh and at the Price Chopper in Champlain.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man is encouraged to contact New York State Police at 518-563-3761.