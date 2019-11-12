State Police request public's assistance with locating missing person

× 1 of 2 Expand John R. Sexton Photo provided × 2 of 2 Expand John R. Sexton Photo provided Prev Next

CHATEAUGAY | State Police are attempting to locate 18-year-old John R. Sexton of Chateaugay, who was reportedly last seen Sunday, Nov. 10, at approximately 1 p.m. leaving his residence on foot.

Sexton is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and approximately 170 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Sexton, a senior at Chateaugay Central School, failed to show up for classes Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.