State raises tobacco buying age

Any form of tobacco or nicotine can only be sold to those over the age of 21, much like alcohol. These are bags of loose tobacco with a large warning on the front, also required by law. Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

PLATTSBURGH | The State of New York officially raised the age of tobacco purchasing from 18 to 21 on Nov. 13. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill in July, 120 days before the new law took effect. New York is the 18th state to raise the smoking age to 21.

“By raising the smoking age from 18 to 21, we can stop cigarettes and e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of young people in the first place and prevent an entire generation of New Yorkers from forming costly and potentially deadly addictions,” Cuomo said in a statement back in July.

As a result of this law change, New York tobacco shops are preparing by reminding their customers of the age change. New technology is helping these stores better scan IDs, rather than just looking at the age. This ensures that the I.D. is legitimate.

“Starting [November 13], no vape shop owner will sell to anyone under the age of 21, those are the laws,” owner of Plattsburgh Vape Co. Earl Dahl said. “I have a tablet that scans every single ID that tells me if it’s fake, tells me if it’s real, if it’s expired - it’s full proof registration that goes through state sourcing.”

Much like the Plattsburgh Vape Co., other smoke shops are aware of the law change. However, another law change may be coming soon - the banning of flavored vapes. After a nation-wide vape scare following the deaths of multiple people, the Trump Administration announced that all “fun” flavors of vape juice would be banned; such as cotton candy or fruity flavors. However, due to backlash and further information released, this ban is being reconsidered.

It was revealed that the majority of deaths and lung problems due to vaping was actually a result of illegal, street-sold cartridges that contain vitamin E. The vitamin E, which is being used to cut down the CBD or THC liquid to save money, causes lung weakness in those using them. The effects of these “Dank Cartridges,” as they are sometimes called, include nausea, headaches and long-term lung problems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 2,051 vaping-related lung illnesses and 39 deaths in the United States, some confirmed as a result of this black market vaping product.

The rising of the minimum age to purchase tobacco will not mean people will stop smoking cigarettes, just like the ban of vaping will not stop e-cigarettes. However, it does mean that stores have an easier time controlling who can buy the products.