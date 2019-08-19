State to investigate Frontier Communications

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Frontier Communications Logo × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Frontier Communications Coverage and Availability Map Prev Next

CHESTERFIELD | The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) is investigating service and reliability problems reported by local consumers who use Frontier Communications for telephone service.

Commission staff filed a report last week with their board “indicating that several Frontier Communications subsidiaries have significant service quality problems, including escalating complaint rates, lengthy repair durations and localized network reliability issues.”

The PSC said it “will work with Frontier to develop and implement a plan to improve poor localized network reliability conditions for four Frontier subsidiaries.”

PSC Chairman John B. Rhodes cited increasing concern with the service quality of Frontier, especially in its Citizens, Frontier Rochester, Frontier New York and Ausable Valley subsidiaries.

“Complaints include long repair durations and repeated out-of-service conditions, as well as internet access and speed issues,” Rhodes said in announcing their action.

“Customers need the company to do better, and we will ensure that it does.”

Asked for a response to this investigation, Frontier Vice President for Corporate Communications and External Affairs Javier Mendoza, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, said they will review the PSC report.

“Frontier takes Commission Chair Rhodes concerns seriously and is committed to delivering quality service to the New York communities and customers we serve. We will review the report and respond to the Commission in the appropriate forum,” Mendoza said via email.

CHESTERFIELD OUTAGES

Problems with service interruption and repair wait times are insufferable in areas Frontier serves, according to Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow, who has had Frontier services at both his residence and in town offices.

Morrow has fielded many complaints, he said, from constituents who rely on Frontier, which is sometimes the only link people in rural areas have to emergency, family and other services.

“It’s not only me hearing about it, it’s me personally in my own life,” Morrow allowed.

“In the middle of May I came home from a county meeting and checked my voicemails. I go to the answering machine, and there’s nothing, no dial tone. I called Frontier from my cellphone, and got the robo-answering system. They asked me to check all the connections, and I did. There wasn’t a problem in the house.

“I had no phone service at home, so I come to the office, and one line was down there, too. So I called the security company I use and asked them to go to my house and check the lines.”

The security company tested the phone lines and told Morrow that no service was getting to the house from the pole.

“In other words it was Frontier’s problem.”

Morrow said he called Frontier again and punched through the robo-system until he reached a live person.

“She had to put in for a work order, so I said OK. This mind you is the middle of May,” Morrow told The Sun in an interview.

“‘I’ll put you in for repair,’ she said, ‘and the day they’ll be out is June 19.’ June 19? I said ‘this is not acceptable,’” Morrow relayed of his experience three months ago.

“She said that was as soon as we can get a technician out there.”

Morrow has heard from area families who rely on Frontier for their only telephone link to the community.

“We have families on life support, one resident needed oxygen and when their line went down it still took three weeks to get there. It was cut-off lines down the road,” Morrow said.

When given a monthlong waiting period for telephone repairs at home, Morrow said he canceled his landline.

“I’ll use my cellphone from now on.”

But not all residents in the AuSable Valley region and rural areas nearby have that luxury.

“There are people in my town that don’t have cell service,” Morrow said.

“So they rely on the landline, they have no choice, and here that’s Frontier. We had over 400 people out in our town at one time. And I couldn’t just call the local office. The Frontier substation is a half a mile from my office. I can’t even go there and talk to them directly. I have to call people at the corporate center.

“It was the computers in their main station that were out in that incident. Why didn’t they tell people it was their main computers?”

‘IT SHOULDN’T BE HARD TO INVESTIGATE’

Asked about his view of PSC investigation, Morrow said, “It shouldn’t be hard to investigate, I’ll tell you that.

“I’m hoping for the people’s sake that they do something to fix it. It has nothing to do with the workers locally.”

Frontier has franchise in areas surrounding Chesterfield without competition.

“Charter/Spectrum got some phone service in here a year ago. But I can’t get Charter/Spectrum in the outlying areas — there is no infrastructure. Frontier has the monopoly and yet they’re not working.”

Service interruptions and long wait times for repair affect areas in the Town of Chesterfield, Morrow said, and residents in Au Sable Forks, AuSable and part of the Town of Jay, among other Frontier service areas in this region.