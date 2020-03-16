Statement from Alice Hyde and CVPH President

I want to share with you that the first case of COVID-19 in our community has been identified and is a patient in our facility. In accordance with CDC protocol, the patient is in isolation in our Intensive Care Unit.

Together, we have taken extraordinary steps to prepare for this virus and its impact to our patients, our people and the community. Activating our Incident Command structure, we've harnessed the expertise of many throughout our organization and our network to develop clinical protocols specific to COVID-19. In just a few short weeks, we've changed the way in which we function as an organization in anticipation of this pandemic thanks to your extraordinary efforts. Our team's ability to adapt and work collaboratively to meet head on the challenges presented by COVID-19 has been demonstrated day after day.

I have complete confidence our team will continue this great work to provide this patient and the others that follow with exceptional care.

Please note - due to a national shortage of testing kits and testing supplies only hospitalized patients or patients pending admission will be tested for COVID-19. We are communicating this new development to all physician offices to educate and thank them for their understanding. We continue to work with our state department of health on the procurement of additional testing kits and will share if and when we are successful.

Thank you for all that you do, know you are appreciated and we are proud of each of you.

--

Michelle LeBeau,

President & COO

University of Vermont Health Network

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital