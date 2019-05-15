Staying safe on the water

× Expand Photo provided The Coast Guard will lead a safe-boating course in Ticonderoga Saturday.

TICONDEROGA | The great majority of boating accidents are preventable, and this Saturday, May 18, residents can help prevent them by attending a boating safety course at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church located at 1045 Wicker St.

The course is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Auxiliary Flotilla 15-13, The Town of Ticonderoga Recreation Department, The Ticonderoga School District and The Lake George Association. Those who complete the eight-hour course will be permitted to legally operate watercraft in all 50 states.

According to a Coast Guard statement, “This course will provide you a lifetime of safe boating enjoyment. Laws in many states require anyone who wishes to legally operate a personal watercraft to take this or a similar course. Additionally, many states require such a course to operate any boat on their lakes and waterways. We offer the federal course, recognized by all 50 states. Upon successful completion, you will receive a pocket card to carry with you while operating a vessel, as well as a USCGAUX certificate of completion.”

The course will be taught by USCG certified instructors. Course topics include the types of vessels, their parts, required safety equipment, basic navigation, safe anchoring, basic VHF radio operation, rules of the waterways, safe passing, safe trailering, and safe kayaking and paddle craft operation.

‘HAVE TO LOOK OUT FOR EACH OTHER’

Flotilla Commander Gene Frost said he’s noticed a particular uptick in kayaks and other paddlecraft, whose operators need to pay particular attention to safety because their boats can be hard to see, particularly in low light or for boaters who are looking into the sun. Frost said paddlers are encouraged to carry sound-making devices and use paddles with red or orange tips that can be waved at oncoming boaters in order to be seen.

“We have to look out for each other,” Frost said. “It’s good knowledge; most accidents can be avoided.”

According to the Coast Guard, boating education has a dramatic positive impact on boating accidents, injuries and fatalities. Current Coast Guard as well as New York state statistics show that most boating fatalities are due to drowning, and in those cases 84.5 percent were not wearing life jackets, while 81 percent of those fatalities were on boats being operated by a person who had not taken any boating education.

The course Saturday is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Light lunch is provided, and the cost is $16 per person — additional family member sharing a book and testing separately costs $5. Checks may be made payable to USCGAUX Flotilla 15-13.

The course is open to ages 12 and up, but 10- and 11-year-olds may participate with parent/guardian present.

This class size will be limited; preregistration is required. To register, call Frost at 518-810-2283 or send an email with your name and phone number to VFC Seth Hopkins at this address: uscgaux@usa.com.