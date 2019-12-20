Stec's Senate run, prompts candidates to emerge for Assembly post

× Expand Photos provided 114thDistrictAssemblyCandidates

QUEENSBURY | State Assemblyman Dan Stec of Queensbury announced Dec. 11 that he is running for the state Senate seat held by Betty Little, five days after she declared that she was retiring at the end of 2020.

Within hours of Stec’s announcement, several candidates revealed they had submitted letters of intent with area Republican party officials to run for his 114th district Assembly post.

Declaring their candidacies were Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood and Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gilliland.

Stec is to face competition for the state Senate seat from Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat. She announced in May her intent to run for the post. Stec may also face a primary challenge from former Queensbury supervisor-at-large Mark Westcott, who told the area daily newspaper he is exploring a candidacy for the state Senate seat.

Stec said he is running for Little’s position because it was important that her successor understands the issues and has experience advocating for the residents of the 114th Assembly District.

“We need someone who will work to achieve solutions to our problems that reflect our needs and values — we need someone who will continue Sen. Little’s strong legacy as an honest, hardworking elected official,” he said in a prepared statement.

Stec also said he’d “push back against the radical liberal tax-and-spend agenda that crushes our communities,” which prompted a response from Davis, who characterized his words as “partisan vitriol.”

Davis responded that she was campaigning on fiscal responsibility, economic equality, increased funding for education and infrastructure, and for boosting the quality of life in the North Country.

Candidates emerge for Stec’s Assembly post

Simpson said his experience would serve residents of the 114th Assembly District well, if he were elected.

He’s finishing up his sixth year as Horicon own supervisor, following two years on the town board and 16 months beforehand on the town planning board.

During much of that time, he ran a successful drywall installation enterprise.

Simpson now serves as President of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, a post that he said has provided him with a regional perspective on public policy.

He said he’d be giving top priority, if elected, to matters important to Adirondack residents.

“Among the issues I’d focus on are how we can protect tourism and our environment, how to address our lack of economic growth and boost the sustainability of our communities. We need a workforce here, a foundation that is productive so our communities will be considered for business development,” he said. “We need to ensure we have clean water, curb invasive species, improve infrastructure and deal with issues related to changing environment and weather patterns — All of these issues are connected to our communities’ economic viability and opportunity.”

Wood cited her experience and accomplishments in public office as qualifications for taking on the responsibilities of the state Assembly seat. She served as Thurman town supervisor from Nov. 2010 until mid-January 2017.

Wood was in office during the calamitous storm in May 2011 that destroyed bridges and roadways throughout her town, stranding residents and causing about $7 million in damage.

During the historic storm, she worked around the clock at the town hall coordinating the emergency response effort — and later on, obtained the hazard mitigation funding to replace the bridges and roadways.

“To rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed, our town did not go into debt for the repairs, and we did not have to raise taxes,” she said.

Also, she worked to establish Internet access in town with “white space” technology, which prompted a statewide innovation award for its public-private partnership.

“I am the only candidate for the 114th Assembly District with experience in rolling out a solution for rural Internet access,” she said.

Wood also said she understood the issues that the average person faces. Before elected supervisor, she worked in a factory, operating a giant machine that produced paper towels. She now is employed as an accounts receivable specialist in the health care field.

“I’m a practical person — I punch a time clock, and I truly want to represent the everyday citizens of the district,” she said. Wood pledged that she would focus, if elected, on minimizing taxes; curbing waterborne and land-based invasive species; rebuilding water, sewer, stormwater, and transportation infrastructure — as well as expanding broadband access. ■