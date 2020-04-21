Stec applauds Governor’s regional-based plan

Dan Stec

QUEENSBURY | Assemblyman Dan Stec (R,C,I-Queensbury) today applauded the announcement by Governor Cuomo that New York State will use a regional approach to reopening New York State’s economy. This move comes on the heels of the bipartisan advocacy of Assemblyman Stec, local and regional leaders and area small business owners to abandon a one-size-fits-all approach for one that more accurately reflects the situation on the ground in different parts of the state.

“I welcome the Governor’s announcement that our state will reopen region-by-region,” Stec said. “As I’ve personally said to the Governor’s office during daily updates and heard from local business owners and elected officials, we need to acknowledge that the needs of the North Country and other parts of the state at this time are simply not the same as the needs of New York City and downstate suburbs. Today’s announcement is a sign that the Governor has listened and is responding to what I and so many upstate leaders have said and encouraged.

“By opting to move forward in this fashion, the Governor has taken a key first step in helping upstate get back on track,” he added. “Restoring our economy and coming up with new strategies to help the record amount of unemployed New Yorkers get back to work is going to take time and a lot of hard work and planning. We’ll have to proceed safely, cautiously and responsibly to ensure we continue to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in our region, but this news is a great start.

“In the days, weeks and months ahead, I look forward to working with the Governor, my colleagues in the Legislature, local business owners and our community stakeholders to help safely reopen and restore confidence in our economy,” Stec concluded.