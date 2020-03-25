Stec calls on governor to suspend tax on unemployment

Dan Stec

ALBANY | Assemblyman Dan Stec (R,C,I-Queensbury) today is calling on both Governor Cuomo and the federal government to suspend taxes on unemployment checks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, unemployment checks are charged 10 percent in federal taxes and 2.5 percent from New York State. Also, in recognition of how many New Yorkers rely upon freelance work or are sole-proprietors business owners and now face massive losses in income, Stec is asking the state to allow self-employed individuals who are ineligible for any new COVID-19 (Coronavirus) related state and federal assistance programs the opportunity to collect unemployment benefits as well.

Stec is reaching out directly to the Governor and New York’s Congressional Delegation to urge action on this important measure.

“We’re in the middle of an unprecedented crisis right now. New York State is bearing the brunt of this pandemic and our residents are experiencing some of the toughest financial times we have seen in decades,” said Stec. “A significant portion of New Yorkers are currently laid off or unemployed as we attempt to slow, and hopefully, prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.“Considering that, I believe we must temporarily suspend the taxes on unemployment benefits, so New Yorkers receiving them can maximize their benefits and use that money on the essential groceries and supplies they need during this crisis. I also would like to see all self-employed individuals, such as individual contractors and one-person small business operators that are ineligible for other state and federal Coronavirus assistance programs have the ability to apply for these benefits during the COIVD-19 pandemic,” he added. “These men and women are a vital part of our communities and our economy and are also experiencing the loss of work and income. It’s vital that we help them and their families.

“I strongly urge the Governor to use his executive powers to lift this tax and make more hardworking New Yorkers eligible for unemployment benefits during this uncertain time. In addition, I am reaching out to our state Congressional Delegation to push for lifting the federal tax on unemployment as well. As New Yorkers and Americans, we have an obligation to look out for one another and do what we can to help each other out during this time of need. This is one small, but important, way to do so,” Stec concluded. ■