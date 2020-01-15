Stec endorsed by Warren County GOP

Dan Stec

QUEENSBURY | Assemblyman Dan Stec (R,C,I-Queensbury) announced last week that the Warren County Republican Party has officially endorsed his campaign for the New York State Senate.

At the meeting to formally consider Stec’s candidacy, 128 members of the Warren County Republican Party were present. In a strong show of support, all 128 unanimously voted in favor of his endorsement.

Stec, who has represented Warren County as an assemblyman since 2013 and Queensbury supervisor in the years prior to that, is proud to have earned the party’s support and looks forward to working with them in the months to come.

“I’d like to thank the Warren County Republican Party for its endorsement of my State Senate campaign,” Stec said. “Warren County is where I live and where I’ve served as a local and state official. These efforts to improve our county wouldn’t have been possible without the party’s support. As we go forward, I can’t wait to keep working with them to ensure Warren County continues to have the strong, honest representation it needs and deserves in the Senate.”

“The Warren County Republican Party is proud to endorse Dan Stec for State Senate,” said Warren County Republican Party Chairman Mike Grasso. “As a naval officer, a local official right here in Warren County and state assemblyman, Dan has repeatedly risen to meet the challenges we face and he’s the best choice to succeed Betty Little as our next senator.” ■