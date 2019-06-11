Stec gives positive outlook on Essex County EMS bill

× Aimee Caligiore celebrates winning the Hartford Open, her first win as a golf professional, June 9.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting in addition to their regular meeting June 10.

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-114th District) made the trek north to the Essex County building in Elizabethtown to impart some good news and carry back to Albany the resolution of the companion bill he sponsored to the Assembly Local Governments Committee, a revision of the bill the Board of Supervisors sent to Albany. Some wording needed to be revamped to accommodate what the county has in mind for the EMS plan, which shies away from usage of such words as “district” and their legal implications. The new document revised was set to be resolved by the board and further mirrored by the Senate and most likely approved by the governor this week.

Daniel E. MacEntee, director of communications for Sen. Betty Little’s office, said, “Senator Betty Little sponsors the bill (S1997). The legislation was introduced at the request of the Essex County Board of Supervisors.”

“Communities in Essex County are seeing increasing difficulty meeting the emergency health care needs of their residents,” said Little. “Response times lag far behind the state average but it certainly isn’t for lack of trying. The volunteers and paid staff we have are incredible, but there are too few of them. Training and certification requirements have increased, making it much more challenging for dedicated and caring people to provide this service.”

Little said a study done by the county in 2017 examining EMS needs showed that coordination among towns could help alleviate the strain on services.

PROPOSED BILL

On a carryover from May 27, the Essex County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a resolution proposed by the Public Safety Committee to add five new paramedic/AEMT critical care positions and three EMTs to the Essex County EMS Department. On June 3, with no need for further discussion on the matter, the resolution was moved by Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson and seconded by North Elba’s Roby Politi. The board then drafted a proposed bill to bring forth to lawmakers in Albany.

Stec informed the supervisors that the governor’s office was a bit wary of the “local bill” that could be seen as “setting a precedent for a statewide policy” based on an area such as Essex County that can be perceived as with “too much local government.”

“When I presented this in the Assembly, that’s when Fred Thiele, an attorney by profession, came to me and came up with a draft to amend the bill and some of its wording to get this passed. He saw what you supervisors are trying to accomplish and he understood. What I’m here for is for you to consider resolution for the Assembly’s home rules. I came here because I figured they had the time on the front end and we need as much time on the back end to get this through. I came to have papers in hand. And I do believe we will get this through at the next meeting,” Stec encouraged.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (1st District) is the chairman of the Assembly Local Governments Committee and revised the EMS bill to be more acceptable to pass.

Stec also addressed other bill propositions.

“The ‘Occupancy Tax Bill’ would be most likely decided upon in the next two weeks,” Stec added. “I see no cause for concern there.”

He had no good news about an added judicial seat to the county, as that was a more detailed process, but had not been discussed at meetings as of late.

'DROPPED CALLS'

Recently, emergency services had been spread thin over the county that relies heavily on volunteer support and providers. This had resulted in “dropped calls” in areas that were remote or had no one on duty at the time.

EMS Coordinator Patty Bashaw said, “What people don’t understand about dropped calls is it’s not that people don’t receive necessary services, but that there is a longer wait because the call is rerouted to another provider. For example, if Wilmington EMS got a 911 call but it was not picked up, it would be rerouted to Moriah EMS. Many misconstrue that a dropped call means that no one is there to serve those needing life saving measures.”

The reality is that rerouting causes a longer wait period, which can mean the difference between life and death for an individual. “It’s awesome that they put this through. We don’t have need of ambulances, we don’t need buildings, what we don’t have is personnel.”

PROCESS OF HIRING

There is a process that has to happen. Positions will be posted for 10 days, then the interviews will begin, and once chosen, new EMS employees would need to pass a physical and drug screening. The process could take a month or more.

The first year of added positions will begin to serve the areas of Wilmington, Ticonderoga and Moriah; with a second phase to add a fly car in the Crown Point region and the lower sector or the county.

The agenda from the Monday Regular Board meeting states that the five AEMTs will be hired at a starting rate of $21.72 per hour and the three EMTs will start at $19.03 per hour for those hired after 2009 to the department. Funds will come from the countywide EMS Consolidation Grant.

“We really have Randy Preston, Wilmington supervisor, to thank for really pushing this through the governor’s office. He was the driving force. We are really looking forward to expanding our capabilities of volunteers and possibly gaining some of the best of the best as county employees that were volunteers. They really were the glue that held everything together up until now. But, we have to do the process correctly,” Bashaw commented over the phone.