Stefanik Applauds USDA Partnership to Provide 1 Million Meals to Rural Children During COVID-19 Crisis

Washington, D.C. – Today, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will be collaborating with a variety of non-government organizations to deliver nearly 1,000,000 meals to students at rural schools that have closed due to COVID-19. This announcement follows the USDA’s decision last week to give schools increased flexibility to continue providing meals at no cost to students in need during coronavirus-related school closures.

“Today, I spoke with numerous school Superintendents across New York's 21st District to applaud their incredible mobilization efforts to deliver food to North Country students during this unprecedented time. This was a daunting task and our communities came together and stepped up to support our families,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I applaud the USDA for announcing this important initiative nationwide to partner with organizations to feed our rural students during this crisis. This action to deliver boxes of food to children in rural America is encouraging news, and I will continue to advocate for initiatives that support our North Country students and their families during this difficult time.”