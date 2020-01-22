Stefanik co-sponsors legislation on new bail reform laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Bill’s Promise Act, legislation that would direct the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a comprehensive assessment of how individuals on pretrial release are monitored at the federal, state, and local levels.

Under New York’s new bail reform policy, cash bail is not required for most defendants accused of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies including those arrested for drug possession, or even many property crimes like theft and burglary. Instead, the law encourages alternatives such as supervision by a pretrial services agency.

The bill addresses issues surrounding pretrial release programs in New York and ensures communities are not put at risk; the legislation was carefully developed with input from the law enforcement and anti-violence advocacy communities.

“I am proud to co-sponsor this bill to address dangerous bail reform policies that continue to put our communities at risk,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This legislation will require an assessment of failed bail reform laws exactly like the one that Governor Cuomo has implemented in New York, which has had significant impacts in the North Country and put many communities at risk. I stand united with local law enforcement and various members of our communities against these harmful bail reform policies and look forward to working with my colleagues to moving this legislation forward.” ■