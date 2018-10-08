Stefanik gets ‘A’ rating from NRA; Cobb, an ‘F’

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has received an “A” rating from the NRA ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has received an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association and the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association (NYSRPA).

Her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, received a “F” — the lowest score ever garnered in New York’s 21st Congressional District, according to the Stefanik campaign.

Stefanik was also endorsed by each organization.

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association President Tom King called the GOP lawmaker one of the “strongest defenders” of the Second Amendment elected to Congress in the state.

Stefanik has “delivered on her promise to North Country voters to fight to protect the Second Amendment,” he said.

“She has never wavered on her positions, and took the lead in helping to pass concealed carry reciprocity out of the House of Representatives,” King said in a statement.

Cobb’s “F” designation was awarded, in part, for comments the candidate made earlier this summer in which she told a group of teenagers she wants to ban assault weapons, but cannot say so publicly, said King.

Stefanik lashed Cobb for “putting her own political interests before the interests of responsible gun owners across the political spectrum.”

“My opponent’s refusal to answer basic questions on where she stands is a troubling departure from our district’s unique history of congressional representatives — Democrats and Republicans alike — who understand, as I do, the importance of protecting and celebrating our Second Amendment rights,” said Stefanik in a statement.

Since the video containing Cobb’s comments surfaced in July, the candidate has since declined to clarify her position, arguing a ban on assault weapons is a “moot point” and lawmakers must instead prioritize pursuing gun control legislation that is attainable.

The Second Amendment protects the rights of every American, said Cobb in a statement, “but it does not relieve us from a responsibility to keep weapons out of the hands of violent criminals, suspected terrorists and the mentally unstable.”

“Elise Stefanik has spent her adult life working in politics in Washington, DC and another PAC endorsement is not a surprise,” Cobb said. “She’s has taken $6,000 from the NRA PAC since being elected and they have gotten their money’s worth.”

Rep. Bill Owens, who retired in 2015, received an “A” rating from NYSRPA and was endorsed by the NRA.

Former Democratic candidates Aaron Woolf and Mike Derrick did not submit endorsement questionnaires in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

The rankings come when the gun control debate continues to burn bright following a rash of fatal shootings.

Stefanik noted she has helped enact “common-sense reforms,” including increasing funding for early intervention programs at schools and strengthening the national background check system.

The lawmaker, who is seeking a third term, also said she would continue to oppose measures that would curb constitutional rights, including the SAFE Act, New York’s gun control legislation passed after the 2011 Sandy Hook shootings left 26 dead.

New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, a statewide advocacy group, also rolled out endorsements last week, but did not include New York’s 21st Congressional District on the list.