Stefanik: Green New Deal will lead to ‘massive tax hike’

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) isn’t a fan of the Green New Deal, the resolution introduced by progressive lawmakers last week to combat climate change.

The 14-page declaration drafted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx) and Sen. Edward J. Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, aims to eliminate addition carbon emissions by 2030.

Ocasio-Cortez has proposed increasing the marginal tax rate on income above $10 million to 70 percent to support the sweeping initiative.

“This is a pie in the sky massive tax hike and a massive government expansion,” Stefanik told The Sun on Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had no intention of bringing the measure to the floor for a vote in its current form, reported the New York Times.

While Pelosi has created a select committee on climate change, she categorized the Green New Deal as a “suggestion,” Politico reported.

“It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive,” Pelosi said. “The green dream or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they’re for it right?”

The progressive wing of the party led by Ocasio-Cortez defended the resolution as a necessary starting point for a broader discussion on climate change.

A UN report released last October says "urgent and unprecedented" actions are needed within a dozen years to keep temperatures from rising.

"It could be part of a larger solution, but no one has actually scoped out what that larger solution would entail,” Ocasio-Cortez told NPR. “And so that's really what we're trying to accomplish with the Green New Deal."

Republicans have criticized the effort as expensive and a creep towards socialism.

"Freedom or socialism – that's the choice in 2020,” said National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer in a statement.

Stefanik derided elements that called for retrofitting “every building in the country” for energy efficiency and reducing emissions from cows, citing the effect of flatulence on rising greenhouse gases.

Reducing dairy and meat intake would have a negative impact on producers in New York's 21st Congressional District, she said.

“This would be detrimental to the economy in my region,” Stefanik said.

Continuing to develop renewable energy policies and infrastructure is a better way to combat climate change, Stefanik said.

The lawmaker, a member of the Climate Solutions Caucus, also blasted the section that calls for the build-out of “high-speed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary.”

“The fact they want eliminate air travel is a non-starter,” Stefanik said.

President Trump took a swipe on Saturday.

"I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal," he tweeted. "It would be great for the so-called “Carbon Footprint” to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military - even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!"

Eighty-one percent of registered voters said they supported the "main goals of the Green New Deal," according to a December poll.

Stefanik said she hasn’t met the freshman lawmaker yet, who unseated her record in November to be the youngest-woman ever elected to Congress.

The two sparred on Twitter last week over the declining number of Republican women in Congress.

STATE OF THE UNION

Stefanik called President Trump’s State of the Union speech “strong,” citing the president’s appeal to bipartisanism and desire to address rising health care and prescription drug costs.

President Trump took a swipe at progressive lawmakers in his speech.

“Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country,” Trump said.

Stefanik said it was “interesting” that Democratic lawmakers appeared to be unclear if they should sit or stand when the president knocked socialism.

“They’re lurching further to the left and embracing socialism,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez countered Trump is “scared.”

“He sees that everything is closing in on him. And he knows he’s losing the battle of public opinion when it comes to the actual substantive proposals that we’re advancing to the public,” she said.

She said polls reveal a majority of the public support her proposal to increase the top marginal income tax rate to 70 percent, HuffPost reported.

BORDER DEAL?

Stefanik said she was confident a second government shutdown would be averted as the three-week window proposed by Trump counts down to zero when government funding is scheduled to expire on Friday.

“I am hopeful we will not face another a government shutdown,” Stefanik said.

Leaders from both parties understand the negative impacts on their constituents, she said.

“In my district, people faced the negative impact in a very personal way,” she said, citing unpaid U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Stefanik expects a solution this week, and said negotiators are in a “better place” than before the last shutdown, which lasted 35 days.

“I’m hopeful Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes to the table,” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker isn’t among the small bipartisan group of lawmakers forming a special group of negotiators with the president to hash out negotiations, but said she has met with the president several times.

HOUSE INTELLIGENCE

Stefanik has been reappointed to the House Intelligence Committee.

As part of a fast-moving week in Washington, the committee reopened its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The panel voted last Wednesday to turn over transcripts from their interviews to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Stefanik voted in favor of handing over the documents.

Transcripts have already formed the basis for charges by special Counsel Robert Mueller against two of the president’s associates on charges of lying to Congress.

“It was a unanimous vote to make the documents available for the Mueller Investigation,” Stefanik said, noting the committee also voted last September to do so.

“Obviously the transcripts were used in indictments for Mueller,” she said.

SALT BATTLE

When it comes to state issues, Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week said the state is facing a $2.3 billion revenue shortfall due to the partial repeal of the state and local tax deduction as part of the 2017 tax bill.

Cuomo traveled to Washington last month and met with Democratic lawmakers to urge them to repeal the bill, which he contends is an “economic civil war that helps red states at the expense of blue states.”

"These changes hurt our economy and make New York less competitive, and we will not stop ringing the alarm bell about this punitive policy until Congress reverses it,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Stefanik voted against the tax bill, citing the SALT impact, and supports lifting the cap to allow full deductibility.

But she pushed back against the governor’s comments.

“This is another example of Gov. Andrew Cuomo blaming other people for his problems,” Stefanik said. “Gov. Cuomo should not be pointing at others for his failed leadership in Albany."

The lawmaker said Albany must "prioritize having fiscally responsible policies and lowering the tax rate in New York state, and not continuing to push mandates down to the counties, which is tied to high property taxes in New York."

Trump said “he would have done something” with SALT in a 2017 New York Times interview.

But he blamed the diminished clout of New York’s congressional delegation. He echoed similar sentiments in a meeting last week with regional media outlets.

"I’m open to thinking about that,” the Buffalo News reported Trump as saying.

“I agree with that,” said Stefanik, referring to the need to revisit the partial repeal.

VETS LEGISLATION

Stefanik on Friday also co-led Rep. Antonio Delgado’s amendment to the Veterans’ Access to Child Care Act, legislation that would allows for child care to be provided by the VA for veterans in need of emergency mental health services, something that was initially unaccounted for in the bill.

The amendment was adopted unanimously by the House and the law passed 400-9, according to the lawmaker’s office.

Stefanik called it an “an important first step in providing veterans with free child care during VA health care appointments”

“Due to their service, many veterans experience PTSD and emotional or mental distress, and they should never have to skip an appointment due to inaccessibility to child care,” Stefanik said in a statement. “This amendment is critical to ensuring our veterans are able to receive mental health care when they need it, not just when they can schedule it on a calendar.”