Stefanik intros bill to rename Plattsburgh post office

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced a bill that would designate the Plattsburgh Post Office as the Ross Bouyea Post Office Building, in honor of a local veteran that served in the second World War. Pictured is Bouyea in 2016, showing off a Nazi Germany Iron Cross that was taken from an German Schutzstaffel (SSI) during the Battle of the Bulge.

PLATTSBURGH | He was 21 years old when he landed on Omaha Beach.

As a young recruit, Ross Bouyea served in the U.S. Army’s 83rd Infantry Division.

He fought alongside his fellow soldiers for 244 days, invaded Normandy, fought in the Hurtgen Forest, and participated in the liberation of a concentration camp.

The Plattsburgh native survived some of the most grueling conditions of the second World War and was honorably discharged in 1945.

“My uncle, Ross Bouyea, was a very kind and generous man who helped out anyone in need,” said his niece, Judy Stevens, in a statement. “He talked about the history of World War II at many of the schools in the area and the kids loved him.

“He fought for the love of his country and freedom for all, and is sadly missed as a true American war hero.”

After a long life he passed away earlier this year, at the age of 94.

Now a new bill has been introduced in the House to honor his memory.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) announced last week that she had introduced legislation seeking to rename the Plattsburgh Post Office in Bouyea’s honor.

If passed, the Miller Street outpost would be designated the Ross Bouyea Post Office Building.

“By the end of the war, Mr. Bouyea’s unit had received seven distinguished unit citations and he personally had earned three service medals,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Mr. Bouyea’s service to his country did not end when he was honorably discharged in 1945, however, as he continued to play a significant role in his community in the later years of his life. In addition to sharing his story with local schools in his hometown of Plattsburgh, New York, Mr. Bouyea worked with North Country Honor Flight to fly his fellow veterans to visit our nation’s war memorials in Washington D.C.”

Bouyea passed away on March 11, five years after participating in an Honor Flight of his own, she said.

“I am humbled to introduce this resolution to honor the life and legacy of Mr. Ross Bouyea — a true North Country hero.”

According to Rep. Stefanik’s office, the legislation is cosponsored by the entire New York delegation.

“I met Ross during my time volunteering at the senior center in Plattsburgh and developed a close friendship with him,” said Chuck O’Connor in a statement. “Ross joined the army at 19 because he felt it was his responsibility to serve his country, and he went off to war not knowing what he would face. He bravely served from Omaha Beach through the Battle of the Bulge and into Germany, fighting to protect our freedoms here at home.

“Ross shared his experiences during the war as a way to honor those who fought alongside him, and to educate the young and old alike, not for personal glory. Ross was an incredibly humble and caring person, and it was truly an honor to have known him.

“I want to thank Congresswoman Stefanik for all she does for our North Country Veterans and thank her for her efforts in honoring Ross’s memory,” he said.

HONOR FLIGHT

Barrie Finnegan, executive director of North Country Honor Flight, an organization that seeks to honor veterans by providing them transportation to Washington, D.C. to see war memorials commemorating their service, said that Bouyea “was the face of North Country Honor Flight since its inception.”

He shared his stories openly, and worked closely with the organization for years.

“Ross was always willing to go to all events and presentations — he loved people, especially the school kids,” Finnegan said in a statement. “His stories have been dropping jaws since he started telling them. The fact that he walked from Omaha Beach all the way to Germany was impressive enough, but there are stories from all along his route.

Finnegan underscored the importance of honoring those who served in the second World War, noting that many veterans are now passing away.

“The importance of honoring these heroes cannot be understated,” he said. “We would like to take the opportunity to thank our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for putting forth the effort to get Ross immortalized on our post office.

“We couldn’t thank the Congresswoman enough for all she does for North Country veterans.”

The bill to designate the Plattsburgh Post Office in his honor was introduced on Sept. 27 and referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.