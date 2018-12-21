Stefanik: Mattis successor must strengthen alliances, uphold U.S. leadership

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) greets President Donald Trump at Fort Drum on Aug. 13, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned on Thursday, citing an incompatibility with President Trump's worldview.

In his resignation letter, Mattis rebuked Trump’s rejection of traditional global alliances, including NATO, which the president has repeatedly excoriated as failing to live up to its financial obligations.

The four-star general said the U.S. must be “resolute and unambiguous” in its approach to countries whose strategic interests are “increasingly in tension with that of the U.S.”

That includes China and Russia, which Mattis said aim to “shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model — gaining veto authority over other nations’ economic, diplomatic and security decisions — to promote their own interests at the expense of their neighbors, America and our allies.”

“That is why we must use all the tools of American power to provide for the common defense,” Mattis said.

'SERIOUS CONCERNS'

The sign-off is widely seen as a rejection of Trump’s brand of isolationism, including his decision to withdraw roughly 2,000 American troops from Syria, the New York Times reported.

Trump said the campaign had been successful in defeating the Islamic State.

But the decision was met by bipartisan criticism by both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, who said the withdrawal was premature and would leave U.S allies exposed and open up the territory to Russian and Iranian influence.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, disagreed with the president's decision.

“I have serious concerns and disagree with the President’s decision to withdraw from operations against ISIS in Syria and urge the Administration to reconsider the implications of withdrawal,” Stefanik said in a statement. “U.S. presence in the region is vital to maintaining stability in Iraq and Syria, protecting U.S. security interests and continuing our fight against terrorism. We must not abandon our allies and partners who have joined us in this campaign to destroy ISIS.”

Mattis has been a “steady hand and well-respected voice in our military and around the world,” said Stefanik.

“(Mattis) has been a strong partner for those of us who believe that the U.S. must continue to lead to counter rising threats from adversaries like Russia and China,” said Stefanik. “The next Secretary of Defense must uphold his commitment to strengthening our alliances and preserving U.S. leadership.”

EYE ON DEFENSE

Stefanik has been vocal in taking a firm hand towards China and Russia, and has spent much of the past year sharpening her defense bonafides.

The lawmaker introduced a series of bills earlier this summer to combat Russian meddling in elections.

And the defense bill signed by Trump at a visit to Fort Drum in August contained numerous Stefanik-penned provisions to bolster safeguards on cybersecurity issues, including measures to stay at the vanguard of developing artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which the lawmaker called a “critical element of the 21st century battlefield.”

“It will allow us to keep pace and surpass adversaries like China and Russia who are investing in AI,” Stefanik said. “(China) wants to be a global leader by 2030 and we need to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

Stefanik chairs the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, which oversees Pentagon science and technology programs.

The lawmaker previously visited Eastern Europe earlier this on a fact-finding mission to assess the NATO partnership and probe cyber-related issues.

Stefanik’s counter-terrorism efforts have generated praise from the administration, including National Security Adviser John Bolton, who flagged her as a “champion of a strong national security and foreign policy.”