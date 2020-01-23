Stefanik Named Member of President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the below statement following the White House announcement that she will serve as a member of President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team:

“I am honored to be named by President Trump as a Member of his Impeachment Defense Team,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am proud to stand up for the Constitution, my constituents in New York’s 21st District, and the American people’s vote.”

Statement front the Press Secretary Announcing Congressional Members of the President’s Impeachment Team

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced that the following Members of the House of Representatives will serve as part of his team working to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment. This initial list includes the following Members: Congressman Doug Collins; Congressman Mike Johnson; Congressman Jim Jordan; Congresswoman Debbie Lesko; Congressman Mark Meadows; Congressman, John Ratcliffe; Congresswoman Elise Stefanik; Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Throughout this process, these Members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The President looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the Members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people. ■