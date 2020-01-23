Stefanik named Trump New York campaign chair

GLENS FALLS | Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been selected as a Trump campaign honorary New York state chair, the Trump campaign announced last week.

Stefanik said that she will work to advance President Trump’s results-driven agenda up and down the ballot in New York. She represents New York’s 21st District, whose voters overwhelmingly elected President Trump in 2016.

“I’m honored to have been chosen as a New York state chair for the Trump campaign in 2020,” said Stefanik. “President Trump’s agenda of creating jobs, strengthening our military, securing our borders, negotiating better trade deals, and lowering crime rates has historic support in the 21st Congressional District and across upstate New York. I’m looking forward to working with his campaign to deliver another decisive victory in my district. President Trump’s record of results will win handily over far-left radical resistance in November.”

“Our New York Trump Victory leadership team will work to elect Republicans across the state,” said Brad Parscale, campaign manager of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., and Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC. “President Trump has delivered a soaring economy, rebalanced trade relations, lowered healthcare costs, and fought to secure our border. His successes can be felt nationwide and electing Republicans across New York will help to ensure he can achieve more victories for the American people for many years to come.” ■