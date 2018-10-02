Stefanik on Kavanaugh: ‘We’ve weaponized the politics of personal destruction’

× Expand File photo “I think both families have been very negatively impacted by this broken process,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) on the contentious hearings to nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

PLATTSBURGH | In the wake of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s contentious nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said the nation has “weaponized the politics of personal destruction.”

“I think both families have been very negatively impacted by this broken process,” Stefanik told The Sun.

Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate last week that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her as a high school student in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh has strongly denied the claim.

Following the televised hearing on Thursday, which captured the nation’s attention, Senate Republicans agreed to a one-week delay before a full vote.

Stefanik called the testimony of both witnesses “compelling” and said the Senate Judiciary Committee made the right decision in asking the FBI to open an supplemental background investigation, which President Trump authorized on Friday.

But she also criticized Sen. Diane Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee, for what she said was a belated decision to submit as evidence a letter written by Ford detailing the alleged misconduct.

“I think Sen. Feinstein should have turned over that evidence much sooner so it could have been part of the initial FBI investigation,” Stefanik said.

Republicans have argued Feinstein’s timeline for handing over the letter was politically motivated.

“This is a broken process,” Stefanik said. “It needs to be reformed moving forward, and I think as a senator, you should be required to turn over to the investigators, and to your colleagues on the committee, information that is important for a nomination, whether a Supreme Court justice or any judicial nomination on the federal level.”

U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will hold a vote this week.

“The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close,” McConnell said.

Stefanik is running for a third term, and faces challenges from Tedra Cobb, a Democrat, and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn.

“To all of the courageous & strong women who tell the truth,” wrote Cobb on Twitter, “You are not alone, now or ever.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has increasingly been weighing in on federal issues, said GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have “cowardly abdicated their constitutional duty and effectively said to every woman in this country that their voice matters less than a man’s.”

The governor called for Kavanaugh to take a lie detector test.

“Shame on them,” Cuomo said in a statement.