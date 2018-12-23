Stefanik: Political brinksmanship underpinning shutdown ‘misguided and unnecessary’

× Expand Photo provided WASHINGTON, D.C. | A partial shutdown of the federal government is expected to last past Christmas and until Thursday when the Senate reconvenes.

Lawmakers broke over funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, which Democrats have written off as costly and have vowed to block.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted for a short-term spending bill on Thursday which included $5.7 billion in funding for a wall.

“I oppose government shutdowns and in Congress have consistently voted to keep the government open,” Stefanik said in a statement. “That’s why I voted to fund the government this week with additional funding for border security and disaster aid.”

New York’s House delegation broke along party lines, with all nine members of the GOP conference voting in favor of the legislation, which passed 217 to 185.

The last shutdown was a three-day period in January when Democrats wanted increased safeguards for young immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

At the time, Stefanik squarely faulted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, but stopped short of assigning blame for the latest impasse.

Tom Flanagin, a spokesman, said the lawmaker believes the shutdown is a result of “dysfunction from both parties and that it is reflective of politics at its worst.”

“This political brinkmanship is misguided and unnecessary,” said Stefanik.

Schumer was less equivocal:

“At midnight last night, roughly twenty five percent of the government shut down because of one person and one person alone: President @realDonaldTrump,” Schumer said Saturday on Twitter. “We arrived at this moment because President Trump has been on a remarkable two-week temper tantrum."

Democrats have offered to keep border security at existing levels, $1.3 billion, a price tag that doesn’t include the wall.

But Trump, who has made building the wall the centerpiece of his 2016 campaign, said he won’t sign a bill without the wall funding and has issued a steady stream of commentary on Twitter throughout the weekend.

“The only way to stop drugs, gangs, human trafficking, criminal elements and much else from coming into our Country is with a Wall or Barrier,” Trump wrote on Sunday morning. “Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works!”

Flanagin said it’s critical that “Democrats come to the table on needed border security and these negotiations should continue with the government fully funded.”

Stefanik will continue to vote to keep the government open, he said, and has instructed the House to withhold her pay during the partial shutdown.

The shutdown means that numerous federal agencies will close, including those that operate national parks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will foot the $65,000 daily price tag to keep Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty open, citing not only the symbolic impact, but also to ensure an economic engine that generates $1 million per day remains running.

“Keeping the torch lit I think is a perfect metaphor while this situation is devolving in Washington,” Cuomo told 1010 WINS’ Jeff Allen on Saturday.

While the Senate is scheduled to reconvene next week, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday the shutdown could extend into the new year when Democrats retake control of the House.