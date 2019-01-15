Stefanik, seeking to confront GOP’s gender gap, readies leadership initiative

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) believes the Republican Party’s repulsion of women has reached “crisis levels.” The lawmaker on Thursday will formally roll out her initiative to elect more women to Congress by “playing big” in primaries.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | House Democrats welcomed the most diverse freshman class in history last week, including the first Native American and Muslim American women.

But Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) watched the pomp and circumstance from the sidelines.

While she recruited more than 100 women candidates to run in the midterms, just one emerged victorious.

By the now, the numbers are well-known: House Republicans took a shellacking, losing 40 seats and handing their majority to Democrats.

Female membership in the GOP House Caucus plunged from 23 to 13.

Following the bruising losses, Stefanik pushed Republicans to engage in a post-mortem analysis of what went wrong.

“That’s a mix of policy, but it’s also a mix of strategy,” Stefanik told The Sun in an interview.

Now after stepping down as the first woman to lead the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) recruitment efforts, she’s preparing for the launch of her initiative designed to elect more Republican women and help them get through primaries.

E-GOALS

The launch event for the recalibrated E-PAC is scheduled for Thursday in Washington.

On deck at the half-day event are post-mortem panels.

Strategists will offer perspective on lessons learned, and speakers will highlight successful female Republican House members and their legislative achievements.

For E-PAC, Stefanik envisions a combination of traditional candidate development paired with strategy sessions.

She also aims to weld a muscular fundraising operation to training sessions for candidates on the “nuts and bolts” of how to launch effective campaigns, hopefully catapulting them into top-tier contender status in the process.

“It’s engaging not just Republican women, but Republicans who want to win and know that women are the majority voters in this country, and we need to do well among that segment of our population,” Stefanik said.

The effort is similar to the Young Guns program hatched in the 2007-08 election cycle by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

NATIONAL RAMIFICATIONS

SUNY Plattsburgh Political Science Professor Dr. Harvey Schantz noted the three youngest women ever elected to Congress all hail from New York.

And Stefanik, Elizabeth Holtzman and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez each won primaries on their way to Congress, he said, illustrating the importance of primary elections.

“All three primaries had national ramifications,” Schantz told The Sun.

Holtzman beat 25-term incumbent Rep. Emanuel Celler, chair of the Judiciary Committee, in a Brooklyn district to win the Democratic nomination for Congress in 1972.

Celler would have chaired the Nixon impeachment hearings in the new Congress, Schantz said.

Stefanik has become a leading Republican figure, he said, and Ocasio-Cortez, who dethroned the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House last June, has skyrocketed to rock star status in the Democratic Party.

“The centrality of primaries for determining congressional membership is why Stefanik's activities are so sensitive to those on Capitol Hill,” Schantz said.

EARLY PUSHBACK

Stefanik didn’t wait for the dust from the midterm wreckage to settle before lamenting the NRCC’s policy to steer clear of primaries, arguing that numerous compelling candidates would have made it across the finish line if only the party had supported them.

“I think I grew as a candidate throughout that primary process as I headed into that general election the first time,” Stefanik said. “I’m still growing as a candidate.”

But the lawmaker, a bright spot for the GOP after she racked up a 15-point margin of victory over her Democratic opponent, has received early pushback for her efforts.

“I want to play in primaries,” she told Roll Call in December, “and I want to play big in primaries.”

Incoming NRCC Chair Rep. Tom Emmer said getting involved would be a mistake.

“But newsflash,” Stefanik responded. “I wasn’t asking for permission.”

An op-ed in the right-leaning Washington Examiner later asked if the lawmaker should be the party’s standard bearer, questioning her conservative bonafides and wondering if Republicans should instead curry favor with women by serving as a counterpart to the Women’s March by appealing to their family values.

“Is Stefanik the mold we want to see the party's candidates being shaped from?” it asked. "Recruiting women for the sake of optics will get the party nowhere."

Stefanik dismissed the criticisms as the product of an “unknown” commentator.

“That doesn’t really matter to me and I think they’re dead wrong,” said Stefanik. “I’m really proud of my margin of victory in this district in a really tough election cycle.”

Denunciation was swift from top Republicans, including Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“We need more GOP women in Congress,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter. "We need more Elise Stefaniks in Congress. What we don’t need is commentary like this, which only makes the hill steeper to climb for those considering higher office.”

Conservative start-up website the Bulwark later retorted, “Stefanik isn't the Republican we deserve, but she's the Republican we need.”

And the denouement in the three-part saga landed on Monday:

“We need more GOP women, period,” stated a second op-ed in the Washington Examiner.

Despite the initial speed bumps, reception to E-PAC has been positive, said Stefanik, and the effort is on-track to raise over $100,000 by Thursday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who will appear at the launch event, has pledged early support alongside Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the first member of House leadership to publicly support the initiative.

“Reception is very, very positive,” said Stefanik.

Ray Scollin, former Franklin County Republican Committee Chairman, said the lawmaker’s efforts were right on the mark.

“There has never been a more appropriate time for our Republican Party to reassess where we are and where we are going,” Scollin told The Sun. “In a time of hyper-partisanship, it is a difficult task.”

DEMOCRATS REACT

Local Democrats have mixed opinions on Stefanik’s efforts.

To win back women, Republicans should focus on crafting policies that will better their lives, said Katie Wilson, a former Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District and self-described “rogue journalist.”

“You can’t tie a pink bow on the Republican Party and declare it pro-women,” said Wilson.

Addressing gaps in education, ameliorating poverty and hunger and safeguarding reproductive rights are all key issues, she said.

“If she wants to fight for women’s rights, she has to get to the root causes of these issues,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, Stefanik hasn’t proven to be a supporter of women through the policies she supports and the agenda she holds.”

Warren County Democratic Chair Lynne Boucher said speaking as a woman — not as a committee chair — she commends Stefanik for her efforts at reform, particularly when she clapped back against Emmer.

Boucher sees Stefanik, who is 34, as a member of a younger generation willing to speak out and be assertive.

“That posture to me reflects the demonstrated stance of Democratic women during the last few years,” Boucher said. “We’d welcome her into it.”

But as a political chair, she questioned if Stefanik’s efforts would translate into sound policy.

“She’s been a predictable voice for the right-wing agenda,” Boucher said. “I wonder how that will translate, or mutate, into an effective policy, and how she will still hang onto the right-wing support that she has enjoyed and been a voice for.”

TRUMP FACTOR

Republicans won all suburban women by 5 points in 2010, Roll Call reported.

And in 2018, they lost them by 8 — a 13-point drop.

Exit polls following the midterms revealed women are fleeing the party in droves.

While data remains murky on the precise reasons, women have mentioned President Donald Trump's often-toxic rhetoric as a reason for turning away from the GOP.

Stefanik stopped short of drawing a direct line between the president’s commentary and the GOP’s troubles with women, but said their exodus is part of a longer trend.

“If you look historically, (Mitt) Romney and Ryan in 2012 lost women voters, and they particularly lost the segment of women voters who were single, professional women aged 18 to 35,” Stefanik said. “So this is not a new challenge for the Republican Party.”

Stefanik said she has “certainly spoken out” against the president’s rhetoric towards women.

“But in this district, many women support President Trump, and overwhelmingly, President Trump won this district,” she said.

Boucher, however, said the lawmaker’s embrace of Trump may ultimately be a liability for the lawmaker if New York’s 21st Congressional District is redistricted after the 2020 census to include more liberal areas.

Scott Minkoff, assistant professor of political science at SUNY New Paltz, said it may be difficult for Stefanik to close the gender gap without speaking out more forcefully against the current occupant of the Oval Office.

"If this an issue she cares about significantly, in terms of bringing suburban women into the Republican Party, she’s going to have to be more critical of Trump and more critical of fellow Republicans who don’t seem to have the same perspective as she does,” Minkoff said.

Wilson, the ex-candidate, said the lawmaker's relationship with Trump isn't relevant.

“There’s this whole other problem that exists,” Wilson said. “It’s systematic and not confined to a 4, 6 or 8-year term.”

CONSTITUENTS FIRST

As Ryan headed into retirement in December, Stefanik said she hoped women will play a larger role in molding GOP policy.

She cited Rep. Ann Wagner’s focus on military family issues and emerging threats as critical policy issues, as well as Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s (R-Wash.) work on maternal health.

“I’m hoping new voices will rise up and help shape our policy vision,” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker told the New York Times last month she aimed to “talk about every issue as a women’s issue.”

But she also said a laser-focused approach towards constituent services is a keystone of success.

Lawmakers who won re-election during the midterms were “very, very focused on representing their constituents,” she said.

Stefanik pointed at Rep. John Katko, a Republican who represents a Syracuse-area seat won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Katko was able to win facing political headwinds because of his work combating the opioid epidemic, she said.

And in a pro-Trump district like New York’s 21st Congressional District, the lawmaker pointed at her constituent service paired with legislative work that has real-life impacts, including issues that affect military families, her push to repeal the Affordable Care Act’s medical device tax and advocacy for funding the community health centers that serve rural Adirondack communities.

“My employers are the voters of this district,” Stefanik said. “My No. 1 priority is to continue being a voice for the constituents that I represent.”