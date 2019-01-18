Stefanik signs onto anti-shutdown bill

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has signed onto legislation that aims to prevent future government shutdowns.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has signed onto legislation that aims to nix future impasses by addressing problems in the budget process.

Stefanik has signed on as co-lead on The Government Shutdown Prevention Act, which aims to “fix the nonsensical budget process and do away with partisan politicking at the expense of federal workers,” the lawmaker’s office said on Friday.

The bill is designed to eliminate federal gaps and to provide an incentive for Congress to actually appropriate funds, said Maddie Anderson, a spokeswoman for the lawmaker.

The proposal would prevent a government shutdown by automatically forcing a continuing resolution during a lapse in federal appropriations for the first 60 days at 95 percent of the previous year’s funding levels, according to the lawmaker’s office.

For each consecutive 60-day period, it would automatically force a 2 percent funding reduction.

MONTH-LONG STALEMATE

The current shutdown began on Dec. 22 when Congress and President Trump broke over an appropriations bill to fund the president’s proposed border wall.

Since then, Stefanik has voted with Democrats on a raft of spending bills to reopen federal agencies.

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has refused to bring the bills to the floor for a vote.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have been a consistent vote to keep the government open,” Stefanik said in a statement. “My district is home to many federal workers who depend on Congress to ensure they have a stable paycheck and we have let them down time and time again.”

The lawmaker called the proposed legislation a “significant step to end the partisan games that are played at the expense of North Country workers.”

“I’m proud to co-lead this vital and long-overdue bill,” she said.

The Government Shutdown Prevention Act is cosponsored by Reps. Lloyd Smucker (R-Penn.), John Curtis (R-Utah), Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio), Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Fred Upton (R-Mich.).

Stefanik has also asked that her pay be withheld during the shutdown.

OVER 1,000 LOCAL WORKERS IMPACTED

The Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, State, Transportation, Treasury and the Environmental Protection Agency are the major agencies affected by the shutdown.

Stefanik’s office said it’s difficult to definitively pin down how many of the 11,720 federal workers in New York’s 21st Congressional District are affected, but estimated the number was “well over 1,000.”

As many as 800,000 workers have been furloughed nationwide, joining federal contractors who are going unpaid.

The Trump administration recalled 46,000 workers this week whose tasks have been deemed essential, including food inspection workers and Internal Revenue Service personnel.

LOCAL AIRPORT UNAFFECTED

Analysts have reported the partial shutdown is beginning to have an economic impact.

The US economy lost $3.6 billion by Jan. 11 as a direct result, according to an analysis by S&P Global Ratings.

If the shutdown continues for another week, the impact is projected to total $5.7 billion — the amount Trump wants for his wall.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers are among the federal employees who have been working without pay.

The TSA reported on Wednesday its national rate of unscheduled absences was 6.1 percent, up from 3.7 percent a year ago, according to the New York Times.

But the figure isn’t high enough to “significantly worsen wait times in most major airports,” the newspaper reported.

Plattsburgh International Airport said on Tuesday screening operations are unaffected.

“We continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed,” said Airport Director Chris Kreig in a statement.

Kreig directed questions about the number of call-outs at the facility, as well as the number of impacted staff, to the TSA.

“The TSA officers assigned to the Plattsburgh International Airport continue to perform their duties with professionalism and dedication, supporting airport operations and ensuring the safety and security of the traveling public,” Kreig said.

SNAP ANXIETY

As a result of the prolonged shutdown, food stamp recipients will get their February allocations early, the state announced on Monday.

Essex County has seen an uptick in applications from furloughed workers, officials reported earlier this week.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is wholly funded by the federal government.

Funds will run out by March 1 if the shutdown continues, and county governments are scrambling to draft contingency plans.

States will also run out of money for additional safety net programs, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, a joint state-federal effort.

Local banks have also stepped in to offer assistance for mortgage holders affected by the shutdown, including Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union and Champlain National Bank.

STATE EFFORTS

The state has deployed numerous services to aid furloughed workers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday directed the state Department of Labor to accelerate the application process for workers applying for unemployment benefits.

Hours at call centers have been extended, and the governor directed the labor department to work with federal unions on an awareness campaign for their members.

Cuomo also joined fellow governors Jay Inslee of Washington and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan on Friday to ask for clarification from the U.S. Department of Labor on the ability of states to make unemployment benefits available to unpaid federal workers who have remained on the job during the shutdown.

"Unfortunately, current federal regulations are preventing us from providing the same assistance to federal employees who are continuing to work full-time despite not being paid for their work," wrote the governors in a joint statement. "For the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who remain on their jobs — including Coast Guard members, TSA agents, air traffic controllers, food safety inspectors, CBP agents and more — our states' hands are tied from providing this much-needed relief."

If that flexibility doesn't exist, said the governors, they urged the labor department to work with Congress to change the statute.

The state Public Service Commission also announced on Friday that New York's major electric and gas utilities will implement "special collection practices" for customers furloughed and those working without pay.

"These measures will ensure furloughed federal workers in New York receive prompt and special one-on-one services so they can obtain the vital safety-net benefits they need during this hard time,” Cuomo said.

Polls released this past week reveal public support for the border wall is low and most Americans are blaming Trump for the shutdown, CNN reported.