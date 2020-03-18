Stefanik Statement Announcing Healthcare Workers Exempt from Northern Border Closur

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the announced Northern Border closure due to COVID-19, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik spoke directly with Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf to urge him to exempt hospital and healthcare workers on NAFTA visas.

“I just got off the phone with Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Wolf,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. “Hospital and healthcare workers on NAFTA visas will be exempt from the border closure and can continue their important work serving North Country hospitals and communities. We are grateful for their public service providing medical care.” ■