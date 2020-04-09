Stefanik Statement; NYS Decision to Defer Negotiated Raises for Corrections Officers

File photo Elise Stefanik

SARATOGA | Congresswoman Stefanik has released the below statement following the announcement that New York will defer negotiated pay raises for thousands of state corrections officers:

“Our brave Corrections Officers repeatedly put their lives on the line to keep order in our prison systems,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have put their personal health and the health of their families on the line as essential employees, without any hazard pay. Now New York State is denying them their rightfully negotiated pay raises. They deserve to be rightfully compensated at any time, but especially when they are deemed essential workers and are, in many cases, directly exposed to COVID-19. This is completely unacceptable and must be corrected immediately. I will continue to advocate for the men and women of the law enforcement and corrections communities.”