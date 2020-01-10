Stefanik Statement on Decisive US Mission

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the below statement following the United States mission re: Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani:

“Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani was responsible for exporting terrorism around the world and targeting and killing American troops along with tens of thousands of people in the Middle East,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I support President Trump’s decisive action to respond to Iran’s dangerous belligerence.

“President Trump is reaffirming the proven doctrine of Peace Through Strength. Iran was given multiple warnings and instead chose to continue to escalate tensions and threaten US troops and diplomats. The era of leading from behind with pallets of cash is over.

“Every American should thank our brave men and women in uniform and our Intelligence Community who executed this successful mission.” ■