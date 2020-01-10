Stefanik Statement on FEMA Denial of Individual Assistance to Flood Victims

Washington, D.C. | Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has issued the below statement following the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s decision to deny individual assistance to residents affected by the Halloween floods:

“I am extremely disappointed by FEMA’s decision to deny individual assistance to flood victims after approving federal public assistance that my office worked to deliver,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I have spoken with numerous families in our district who have lost their homes and their businesses. The impact of the Halloween storms has been devastating to our region and the livelihood of many families. My office will immediately work to ensure we address this devastating news directly with FEMA and advocate for families of New York’s 21st District to get the relief and support they deserve.” ■