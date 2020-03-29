Stefanik Statement on First COVID-19 Death in Saratoga County

SARATOGA | Following the announcement of the first death in Saratoga County from COVID-19, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the below statement:

“I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the first death from coronavirus in our region,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “My deepest and most heartfelt prayers are with their loved ones – our neighbors in our own community. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who are fighting this crisis each day on the front lines. As a community, we must remain vigilant in following CDC and public health guidelines to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing and staying home during this challenging time. Please join me in praying for this family in Saratoga County as they mourn this devastating loss. Our community is grieving with you.”