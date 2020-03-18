Stefanik Statement on Northern Border Closure Due to COVID-19

Washington, D.C. – Following President Trump’s announcement this morning that our Northern Border will be closing to all non-essential travel due to COVID-19, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the following statement:

“It is critical that our North Country hospitals and healthcare providers continue to have full workforce capacity during this unprecedented time,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am working directly with the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the White House to ensure that Canadians who work at hospitals in my district on NAFTA Trade Visas are exempt and can continue working to serve the public health.”