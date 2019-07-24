Stefanik talks immigration, education, re-election

Sun file photo Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

WASHINGTON, D.C. | As the recent legislative session was winding down in Washington, D.C., Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) sat in her office on a Thursday afternoon rearranging her schedule.

A vote on an appropriations bill set for that afternoon had been rescheduled to later in the evening. Then it was rescheduled again, freeing up Stefanik to talk to The Sun about some recent happenings in government.

“We’re voting on appropriations bills,” Stefanik said that day. “This is typically dozens of amendments stacked up; late-night votes. That’s what we’ve been voting on the past couple of days.”

The congresswoman shared her thoughts on federal, state and regional topics.

GO TO HIGH SCHOOL, GO TO COLLEGE ACT

Stefanik is co-lead on the Go to High School, Go to College Act, which proposes an update to the Pell Grant program.

“Pell is an incredibly important program to make sure that we’re increasing accessibility for higher ed for every student no matter what you’re economic background is.”

The bill would allow low income high school students enrolled in college courses to receive grant funding. Stefanik also wants to see the funding available year-round.

“This is very important to nontraditional students. The act allows high school students to access Pell grant funding for college classes that they’re taking in high school. It increases opportunity for students from economically underserved backgrounds. And it’s bipartisan. We’re talking about modernizing Pell and bringing these programs into this new century and making sure we’re meeting the needs of our students.”

‘GREEN LIGHT BILL’/IMMIGRATION

Weighing in on the “Green Light Bill,” Stefanik voiced her opposition.

“I don’t support issuing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. I’ve been very outspoken in opposition to that.”

Federally, she sees a need for increased border security and funding.

“When it comes to immigration at the federal level, I think we need to increase border security. By that I mean physical barrier for some portions of the southern border as well as increased border personnel and increased use of technology. And increasing funding in our court system to make sure we can process some of these immigration claims faster.”

Stefanik, co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, pointed to an additional impact.

“As has been reported, there have been plans to potentially move officers from the northern to the southern border. We need to make sure we have adequate staffing at the northern border, particularly going into a very busy economic and tourist season. We don’t want to see increased wait times at the U.S./Canadian border.”

FARM LABORERS FAIR LABOR PRACTICES ACT

Stefanik also shared her thoughts on the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, which places regulations on farms, including allowing farmworkers to unionize and limiting the amount of hours that can be worked without overtime pay.

“I don’t support (the act). That is very anti-agriculture. It’s going to make it harder for farmers, who have struggled in upstate New York to continue to farm.

“It’s an example of lots of policies coming out of Albany right now that do not represent the viewpoints of upstate New Yorkers.”

THIS SESSION?

“The big legislative push is for the National Defense Authorization Act, which obviously is important because I serve on the House Armed Services Committee,” Stefanik said.

“I was one of the Republicans to cross party lines and vote for the National Defense Authorization Act. It helps the Department of Defense and funds all of our military efforts, and it’s incredibly important for our national security. It included a military pay raise, and it also included improvements to military housing, which everyone supports. It also helps military spouses as they transfer from one state to another, being able to find jobs.”

REGIONAL COMMISSION

Another important effort for Stefanik is the Northern Border Regional Commission.

“From that we’ve been able to deliver funding for local infrastructure projects. Plattsburgh for example; we worked with Mike Cashman on one of the water towers.

“I was able to increase that funding in the most recent appropriations bill, so that will be available to local municipalities.”

RE-ELECTION

Stefanik — running to keep her seat in the 21st Congressional District against Tedra Cobb — has surpassed more than $1 million cash on hand ahead of 2020.

“It’s going very well. I’ll be running on my record of results. I was very proud to win by the largest margin of any congressional republican in the northeast last April. It’s a choice between results versus far left resistance.

“We’re getting very positive feedback from constituents on my independent record and getting things done and being able to deliver those results in the community.”