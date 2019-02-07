Stefanik to Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Do better’

× Expand Screenshot via C-SPAN Democratic women wore all white during the State of the Union on Tuesday, paying a nod to female suffragists of the past.

PLATTSBURGH | Two young politicians considered to be rising rock stars in their parties have met — sort of.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx) sparred on Twitter late Wednesday over the shrinking number of female Republican lawmakers in Congress.

President Donald Trump at his State of the Union on Tuesday praised the number of women in the workforce and in Congress.

“And exactly one century after Congress passed the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in Congress than at any time before,” Trump said to a standing ovation.

Democratic women wore all white during the address, paying a nod to the female suffragists of the past.

'MAJOR PROBLEMS'

Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter one of her favorite moments was “air-fiving” Rep. Rosa DeLauro “across the aisle at the celebration of women in Congress (btw, majority of whom are Dem).”

“GOP has major+concerning problems electing women,” she tweeted. “Out of the *36* new women elected in 2018: - GOP elected: 1 (ONE!) - Dem: 35.”

Since Republicans took a beating in last year’s midterms, losing the majority and seeing female members reduced from 23 to 13, Stefanik has made electing women a key focus, repurposing her leadership political action action committee, E-PAC, into a fundraising and support operation.

Stefanik responded: “Exhibit A of pushing women across the aisle down - Esp when a Republican POTUS-along w/ standing ovation from @HouseGOP - graciously applauded historic # of women in Congress,” she wrote. “Sadly Instead of lifting fellow women up regardless of Party, you chose to push us down. Do better @AOC.”

Ocasio-Cortez replied: “Rep. Stefanik, this is not a critique of women across the aisle, but of the serious inability for GOP to elect + support women.”

“You yourself have taken your party to task on this - in fact, you called it a ‘crisis.’ I’m happy you’re trying to fix it.”

Stefanik wrote back: ‘I’m glad you’ve acknowledged the importance of women in both parties in elected office. I’m proud my @HouseGOP colleagues applauded the historic number of women elected to Congress last night. We need to work to elevate women’s voices across the aisle.”

The exchange drew hundreds of replies to both lawmakers accounts.

Stefanik used the opportunity to plug E-PAC.

“Given the Twitter chatter tonight, re-upping how you can support electing more #GOPWomen to Congress,” she wrote. “Donate today.”

The effort had raised $250,000 at the time of its rollout last month.

DIFFERING APPROACHES

Stefanik became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 at the age of 30. She won a third term in November with a 15 point victory, garnering 56.1 percent of the vote against her Democratic opponent with 131,981 votes.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, broke that record when she carved out a massive 65 point win over a GOP opponent, garnering 110,318 votes.

The two have largely differed in their approaches to governing.

Stefanik famously kept a low profile during her first term, telling Fox News Host Chris Wallace in 2017 she turned down an early appearance on his program because she wanted to focus on policymaking.

“I wanted to get some accomplishments under my belt. I wanted to make sure my first impression to my colleagues is that I am a workhorse," said Stefanik, who later suggested Ocasio-Cortez take a similar approach.

In contrast, Ocasio-Cortez has leveraged a massive social media following to push back against Republican criticism, offer bold progressive policy proposals and connect with Millennials, garnering a supernova-sized profile in the process.