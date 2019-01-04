Stefanik votes to end shutdown, offers advice to Oscario-Cortez

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) joined Democrats on Thursday to vote to end the government shutdown. She's pictured here on Thursday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Matt Manda, her husband.

PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) broke with her party on Thursday by joining Democrats in voting to end the partial government shutdown.

“I oppose government shutdowns and in Congress have consistently voted to keep the government open,” wrote Stefanik in a Facebook post.

The House voted 241 to 190 on the bill that would have fully funded government agencies until Sept. 30.

The lawmaker was one of just seven Republicans to do so, joining fellow New York Republicans Rep. John Katko and Peter King.

And she also voted in favor of a bill to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security, which passed 239-192.

SHUTDOWN CONTINUES

The first votes in the Democratic-led 116th Congress were cast as the shutdown entered its 14th day on Friday, making it the longest since 2013 — and the fourth-longest in history.

The funding bill, which doesn’t contain funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall, is all-but-doomed in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it won’t pass.

Stefanik also voted against a rules package which passed 234-197.

The package contained numerous changes designed to “restore more committee and bipartisan involvement in the legislative process, increase transparency and clamp down on ethics violations,” Roll Call reported.

The package also contained a provision known as “pay-as-you-go,” or PAYGO, that requires any legislation that would increase the deficit to be offset by spending cuts or revenue increases.

Stefanik alluded to the PAYGO provision in her remarks.

“While there are some bipartisan government reform provisions that I support, this rules package allows Democrats to sneak in provisions that make it easier to raise taxes on hardworking constituents and undercuts the House’s ability to tackle the national debt,” said Stefanik. “The House should not be in the business of stifling our growing economy.”

Three Democrats voted against the rules package — including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), the freshman lawmaker who unseated Stefanik as the youngest-ever woman elected to Congress.

‘PASSING THE TORCH’

Stefanik offered Ocasio-Cortez, who become an instant political rock star after unseating Rep. Joe Crowley in a primary last June, and Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) advice as they took over the distinction.

The lawmaker urged the duo to encourage and mentor women and put constituents first in a USA Today op-ed published on Friday.

And she advised them to keep their heads down and “be a workhorse by proving your legislative chops.”

Stefanik, first elected in 2015, said she approached her first term with the mindset that “you only have one opportunity to make a good first impression with your colleagues."

“Particularly given the outsized press coverage that comes with the accolade of the youngest women ever elected title, it is critical that you embrace the old congressional adage, 'There are work horses and show horses,’” Stefanik wrote.

She urged the pair to dig into their committee assignments and deliver legislative wins for both their districts and the nation as a whole.

“A personal lesson for me was when I was humbled to be featured on FOX News' Power Player of the Week in my second term,” Stefanik wrote. “Chris Wallace began the interview asking why I turned him down for the feature immediately after my election. I told him it was because I first wanted to deliver wins and results and earn the respect of my colleagues. I got more positive feedback about that part of the interview than any other.”

She also advised the new lawmakers to be “kind and gracious” to U.S. Capitol Police, who frequently mistook her for an intern, staffer or spouse due to her youthful age.

"Thank them for their service and when they stop you, point to your pin and proudly say, ‘Nope, I’m a member. The young one!’ And then introduce yourself and thank them for what they do,” Stefanik said.

DIVERSE GROUP

The 116th Congress is the most diverse in the nation’s history, with a record of 102 women now seated in the 435-member body.

But the number of GOP women in the House plummeted from 13 from 23 on Thursday.

Democrats welcomed 35 female freshmen for a total of 89.

Stefanik is acutely aware of the gap and pointed at the historic makeup of the incoming freshman class on Thursday.

“Today is also a stark reminder that we must do better in electing #GOPWomen,” Stefanik wrote on Twitter. “I am committed to changing this in 2020.”

The number of Republican women, she said, has reached "crisis levels" — and has been pushing her party to engage in a post-mortem following crushing midterm losses last November.

She garnered national attention in the aftermath when she asked the national party to get involved in primaries — and lamented their lack of self-introspection.

Since then, the lawmaker has stepped down from her role as head of recruitment for the National Republican Congressional Committee in order to focus on her political action committee, E-PAC.

A link is now pinned to the top of her Twitter profile, encouraging donors to "engage, empower and elevate" women.

"I will continue speaking out," she said. "We need ALL your voices to help to make an impact."