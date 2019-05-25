Stephenson Lumber Co. and related enterprises awarded ‘Business of 2019’

× Larry and Debbie Stephenson relax for a moment on the back porch of Jimbo’s Club on Brant Lake, not long before they received the “2019 Business of the Year” award from the North Warren Chamber of Commerce. The honor was for all of their enterprises: their three Stephenson Lumber stores, plus Riverside Truss and The Original Lincoln Logs.

HORICON | Renowned for outstanding customer service and dedication to the needs of Warren and Hamilton County residents, Stephenson Lumber was honored May 16 as Business of the Year by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce at a banquet held at Jimbo’s Club on Brant Lake. The event was attended by dozens of area citizens.

Larry and Debbie Stephenson — proprietors and owners of Stephenson Lumber and its related enterprises — were praised by community leaders for providing 30 solid jobs in the area, their substantial contribution to the area’s economy, and their community service.

Larry Stephenson opened Stephenson Lumber Co. in 1985 with retail outlets in Chestertown and Indian Lake, along with Riverside Truss in Riparius. In 1988, Stephenson and his employees opened up their Speculator division. All three stores offer a wide range of building supplies, lumber, hardware and home improvement products and services.

In 2009, the Stephensons took over The Original Lincoln Logs — rescuing it from bankruptcy — and restored it into a thriving enterprise offering not only engineered timber for log home construction, but lumber and materials to build panelized homes.

Throughout the ups and downs of the region’s economy, the Stephensons have been fully dedicated to their employees as well as area communities, said North Warren Chamber of Commerce CEO Julia Pucciarelli.

“It’s amazing what the Stephensons have done in providing good jobs and strengthening the fabric of the community,” she said. “They care so much about their employees, and their customer service is outstanding.”

Pucciarelli also noted that the Stephensons are loyal supporters of the Chamber and other area civic organizations.

“We all don’t know what we’d do without them,” she said.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett praised the Stephensons for their longstanding commitment to the region’s citizens.

“They have been providing local sources of building supplies for many years to area contractors and residents, and this has been an amazing asset to our town and other area communities,” Leggett said.

Greg Beckler, owner of Natural Stone Bridge & Caves said he’s known Larry Stephenson since Larry was the president of the Warren County Council of Chambers in the early 2000s.

“It’s really a struggle at times to make a profit in business up here, and he’s figured out a way to do it,” Beckler said.

Beckler added that the Stephensons have a reputation for maintaining a great relationship with those who work for him. Beckler should know — some of his former employees are now working for the Stephenson enterprises. Larry Stephenson is the founder and CEO of the businesses, and his wife Debbie is in charge of human resources, purchasing and marketing.

“I hear Larry and Debbie have a family-type connection with their employees,” Beckler said. “It’s exciting to see them get this award.”

The Stephensons’ commitment to their personnel was evident when Riverside Truss was virtually destroyed by fire in 1990, and the duo kept many of their employees working to help rebuild the truss plant.

Larry deferred credit for his businesses’ vitality to their personnel and to area citizens.

“Our employees are the ones who make it all work — they are dedicated to our enterprises and their success,” he said. “And it’s also the great support we get from the area communities.”