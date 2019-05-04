Stephenson Lumber owners, John Nick chosen for N.W. Chamber awards

× Expand Photo provided The North Warren Chamber of Commerce has chosen community activist John Nick as VIP of the Year, as well as Larry and Deborah Stephenson as Business Proprietors of 2019. They will be honored at a gala banquet set for May 18, and reservations for the event are due May 10.

CHESTERTOWN | The North Warren Chamber of Commerce has chosen John Nick as VIP of the Year — as well as Larry and Deborah Stephenson as Business Proprietors of 2019 — and the deadline for obtaining tickets to the banquet hailing these honorees is March 10.

This gala annual dinner is to be held Thursday, May 18, at Jimbo’s Club on Brant Lake. The price of $30 includes tax and tip. A cash bar is open for the event.

Chestertown resident John Nick has for years been quite active in Chestertown Rotary, organizing various local events. Known for his work in upgrading Dynamite Hill Recreation Area, Nick has also invested a lot of his time helping establish the Town of Chester’s new wellness center.

Larry Stephenson, founder of Stephenson Lumber, is co-owner with Deborah of The Original Lincoln Logs based in Chestertown and Riverside Truss of Riparius as well as their namesake enterprise that has stores in Chestertown, Indian Lake and Speculator. Among all their businesses, they have kept dozens of area residents employed year-round since the mid-1980s.

In addition, the Stephensons are well-known for their generous donations to many local charities and their participation in civic life.

Chamber representative Barbara Repp extends thanks to area residents who submitted nominations, with the assurance that all those nominated — but not selected as 2019 honorees — will be considered for awards in upcoming years.

Reservations can be made for the banquet, set for May 18, by calling the chamber at 494-2722 or drafting a check payable to the organization and mailing it to: North Warren Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 490, Chestertown, NY 12817.