Stewart’s awards grant to PRIDE of Ti

TICONDEROGA | PRIDE of Ticonderoga recently received a $2,000 grant from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program.

HELPS FUND YOUTH PROGRAMS

These grant funds are now being used to help 30 deserving children attend the Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program and enjoy the supervised recreation programs of the day camp and swimming at scenic Ticonderoga Beach. PRIDE’s assistance reduces the daily fee for the Summer Program to only $2 per day, which enables many more children to attend. This assistance comes via PRIDE’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program. We very much appreciate Stewart’s support of our efforts to help local children.

The Summer Youth Program runs for five weeks and will end Aug. 9. Program registration forms and applications for the PRIDE assistance are still available at the Ticonderoga Town Clerk’s office. In addition to the supervised activities, the summer program includes breakfast and lunch each day.

The cafeteria at Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School is an open site, which means that any child 18 and under can go the Ticonderoga Middle School and receive a free breakfast and/or lunch. However, transportation to and from this site is not provided.

Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The program set yet another record, with over $2 million raised for local children’s organizations in 2018. Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has donated over $28 million to local area nonprofits since 1986—all for the benefit of local area children.

PRIDE is a charitable nonprofit organization established in 1984 for the purpose of connecting and enhancing the community through housing rehabilitation, downtown revitalization, historic preservation and community development programs. Through its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, PRIDE provides emergency home repairs to low-income residents and provides assistance to help children attend the Summer Youth Program.