Stewart’s cuts ribbon in Schroon

Photo provided Officials celebrate the grand opening of the Schroon Lake Stewart's.

SCHROON LAKE | It wasn’t the smoothest of journeys, but last weekend a gathering of dignitaries and a holstein cow mascot cut the ribbon on a bigger and more convenient convenience store in downtown Schroon Lake.

As part of the grand opening, Stewart’s also presented a $1,000 check to the Schroon Lake Public Library.

The project was the subject of packed public meetings last year, as neighbors objected to the plan to knock down a residence in back of the old Stewart’s and build a bigger store on its footprint.

The old Stewart’s cramped quarters was difficult for drivers to trying to negotiate the gas pumps, officials said.

The new, $1.5 million project added more than 1,000 square feet to the old, 2,500-square-foot shop and added gas pumps and parking.

In an email, Stewart’s spokeswoman Erica Komoroske said the project was part of a $45 million investment Stewart’s is making in new and rebuilt stores.

In recent years, the convenience-store segment has become highly competitive, with multiple players offering expanded offerings. Stewart’s is moving aggressively to make sure it doesn’t get left behind.

In 2018, it built two new shops, replaced another 10 and remodeled 30 more throughout 11 counties in New York and Vermont.

In 2019, Stewart’s plans for another 17 rebuilt shops, five new shops and 30 remodeled shops.

“With these improvements, Stewart’s Shops seeks to keep up with the busy lifestyle of its customers — while also combating increased competition in a thriving convenience industry,” Komoroske said.

Today’s convenience stores require easy access and greater variety — both of which require more space, Komoroske said. “The larger footprint of the new shops has made way for pizza, made-to-order subs, as well as space for pre-packaged items that have been prepared in the Stewart’s kitchen,” she said.

Stewart’s roots go back about 100 years when a family farm in Middle Grove began producing Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream. After World War II, the Dakes bought out Ballston Spa ice cream manufacturer Donald Stewart, and began selling the treat direct from the factory, creating the first Stewart’s shop in the process. Stewart’s remains family owned, with employees owning about a third of the company.