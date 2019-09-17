Stewart’s gets Mac’s

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Mac’s Village Market closed last month after an 11-year run.

PORT HENRY | Stewart’s Shops has signed a contract to purchase the Mac’s Supermarket building, which became available last month when the independent grocer announced it would be closing its doors.

“We are under contract at this point to purchase Mac’s Market in Port Henry,” said Stewart’s spokeswoman Erica Komoroske said in an emailed statement. “It is very early in the process and we are evaluating how we will develop the site while keeping the community needs in mind.”

Stewart’s operates a convenience store next door to the Mac’s building, but its parking lot and gas pumps are cramped, and the store itself is small by modern Stewart’s standards.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said he’s been working with Stewart’s for a couple of weeks, and is confident Mac’s closure will have a quick resolution, at least as far as the property is concerned.

“That’s a critical piece of property,” he said, “My biggest fear is that the building would sit empty for a year or two.”

Mac’s is adjacent to another property that turned into a headache for the town, the site of a burned building that was abandoned by the owner and eventually had to be leveled because it was a safety risk.

Scozzafava said Stewart’s has always been a good corporate citizen, contributing to numerous causes in the areas where their stores are located.

“I’m pleased,” he said. “Stewart’s has always been good for the community, and they absolutely have the resources to make something positive happen. They’re aware of the needs of the community, and they’ll work with us.”

Komoroske said Stewart’s Shops is making a $50 million dollar construction investment in 2019. This includes 14 rebuilt shops, five new shops and many significant shop remodels. It recently completed a new store in Schroon Lake and is in the opening construction phase of a new shop in Elizabethtown.

Mac’s, part of a privately held chain of Vermont and New York groceries and convenience stores, abruptly pulled up stakes last month to the surprise of local officials and the store’s 21 employees. It had been operating for 11 years, having replaced a Tops that had closed in 2007. Before that, the building had for many years been the site of a Grand Union.