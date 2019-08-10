Stewart’s looks to demolish shuttered county building this month

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Stewart’s Shops will raze the now shuttered Essex County Planning building in August and try to spare cutting the large maple and birch trees in front, using them in their proposed picnic area near the new Stewart’s Shop in Elizabethtown. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Kim Dedam Proposed layout of the new Stewart’s Shop in Elizabethtown adds parking and a patio area facing the town’s memorial park. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | The former Essex County Planning Building is boarded up and empty, awaiting next steps in construction of a new Stewart’s Shop at the corner of Court and Park streets here.

Stewart’s spokeswoman Erica Komoroske said they have not set a certain date to remove the building.

“At this time, we are looking towards mid-August for the demolition,” Komoroske told The Sun.

Planning for the new Stewart’s Shop with additional gas pumps and a picnic area is in final stages, according to members of the Elizabethtown Planning Board.

Board Chairman Bruce Pushee said Stewart’s has added more green space and is working with the county to develop a plan to screen the large county parking lot that adjoins the convenience store property.

Planning Board member Harry O. Gough said they are waiting for a property line adjustment to the county boundary.

“There is a little change from what they were going to buy from the county. They were going to buy up to the parking lot and give the county a right-of-way to service their fiber optic line,” Gough told The Sun.

But Stewart’s opted to make an adjustment that would eliminate the easement.

“We are waiting for either a boundary line adjustment or they could do a subdivision, which would take a lot longer to do,” Gough said.

“And we are waiting for their final site plans. The planning board has agreed with everything they want to do.”

Planning board members met with Stewart’s engineers and county officials to discuss adding green space between the county’s large Park Street parking lot and the Stewart’s Shop gas pump area.

The natural green boundary would mark the Stewart’s property.

“And the county will put a sidewalk along the parking lot,” Gough said.

Entrance and exit to Stewart’s will be marked with a raised sidewalk along the town’s Memorial Park right-of-way, Gough explained.

“And we have asked for improve drainage to eliminate recurring flooding at that location.”

TREES

Elizabethtown planners have also asked Stewart’s to preserve a large maple tree planted many years ago by Al and Anabelle Kurtz as the Windsor Hotel came down.

“We asked, if they can, to save the Kurtz maple tree, and there’s a large birch closer to the motel that they are also going to try and save,” Gough said.

These trees would shade a picnic area behind the new Stewart’s Shop.

“I think the planning board has done a good job working with Stewart’s. Getting more green space never hurts,” Gough said.

Steps ahead involve: razing the former county building; constructing the new and expanded Stewart’s Shop; then tearing down the old Stewart’s Shop.

The gas pump area would be replaced as a final step, closing gas sales for a short period of time.

Komoroske said it takes two to three months to build a new store.

The new Stewart’s Shop in Elizabethtown is designed to encompass 3,845 square feet, with a total 17 parking spots, eight aligned by the Memorial Park near the picnic area.