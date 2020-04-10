Stewart’s provides masks, bonus pay for employees

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Stewart's Shop - Elizabethtown - Storefront Stewart’s Shops remain open and have taken steps to ensure worker and public health safety as COVID0-19 cases rise in northern counties.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Stewart’s Shops is taking new steps to provide employees with protective gear and bonus pay as the local grocer and gas supplier helps prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

COVID-19 is on the rise in the North Country, particularly in Clinton County and in St. Lawrence County. In Essex County, Public Health reported 21 positive cases of this viral disease, 11 of which tested positive and 10 suspected positive, which means a clinician has determined the person has COVID-19 but no test was done.

Seven people in Essex County have recovered. Twelve people are in isolation, 20 in mandatory quarantine and 16 people are in precautionary quarantine.

Essex County is breaking case reports out by the town. The 11 lab-confirmed positive cases have been reported in the following towns as of April 9:

Crown Point, 1

Essex, 2

Keene, 1

Moriah, 2 (1 new)

North Elba, 4

Westport, 1.

And the 10 suspect COVID-19 cases have been reported in:

Elizabethtown, 1

Moriah, 3 (1 new)

North Elba, 1

Ticonderoga, 4

Schroon Lake, 1 (new).

Clinton County has found 40 COVID positive cases, with an outbreak of five cases isolated in the Russell Barnard apartments, a senior housing facility with 69 residents.

In Warren County, Public Health 34 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 29 the day before. Six percent of people with the disease are in critical condition and 81 percent recovered with mild symptoms.

Stewart’s Shops has stores throughout all northern counties.

“We continue to follow CDC recommended guidelines and are adapting to the ever-changing recommendations while balancing the needs of our customers and employees,” Stewart’s said of the new protocol.

Stewart’s is now allowing workers to wear face masks.

“A limited supply of masks was sent to each district and we’re working to secure more. In the meantime, our Partners can wear masks that they’ve made themselves. In regards to gloves, we have always supplied all of our shops with gloves and will continue to do so.”

Stewart’s associates are required to follow a strict hand-washing policy.

“They are routinely sanitizing food prep and customer area surfaces. Pin pads, door handles, coffee pot handles, and high touch areas are being sanitized regularly.”

Stewart’s has signs in place to enforce social distancing and said store employees are “doing their best to limit shop traffic and enforce 6-foot distancing between customers.”

A look inside the new Stewart's Shop in Elizabethtown.

All seating areas have been closed for several weeks.

But crocks with hot food items and Make Your Own Hot Dog programs have been suspended.

Coffee is available but not for self-serve.

“We are now offering a full-service coffee program. Upon request, our Partners will pour your coffee and make it the way you like with sugar and cream. This service excludes refillable mugs.”

Stewart’s is also providing its workers with bonus pay.

“As a team, they are providing essential food and fuel services during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We thank our customers for their loyal patronage and our Partners for their dedication as we navigate through these uncertain times. We will continue to provide essentials including gas and groceries during this time and remember – we are all in this together.”

The company advised that shop hours may change due to staffing or other issues.