ELIZABETHTOWN | Stewart’s Shops officials announced the purchase of family-owned gasoline and diesel distribution company, Polsinello Fuels, along with five gas stations.

The transaction will allow Stewart’s to distribute Sunoco, Citgo and Mobil gasoline to dealers between the Capital Region and Massena, according to a Stewart’s company news announcement.

Based in Saratoga, the locally owned dairy production, grocer and gas station company did not disclose the amount of the private transaction.

“As we continue to grow our business, this acquisition gives us the opportunity to diversify by expanding deeper into the fuel wholesale business,” Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake said in the release.

The Sun asked Stewart’s if expanded distribution would affect gas pricing in the region or serve to equalize price-per-gallon costs found at the many Stewart’s Shops gas stations between Plattsburgh, Elizabethtown, Lake Placid and Lake George.

“At Stewart’s Shops, our priority is to keep our pricing fair and competitive for our customers,” spokeswoman Erica Komoroske told the Sun.

“Gas prices are dependent on many factors including market trends and distribution costs. The newly acquired fuel distribution business is separate from our gas distribution to our shops and will allow Stewart’s to supply Sunoco, Citgo and Mobil gasoline to other locations outside of Stewart’s.”

Based in Rensselaer, family-owned Polsinello Fuels was founded in 1952 as an oil burner service. The company also installs heating and cooling equipment alongside its home fuel delivery system.

Commercial fuel distribution was only one division of Polsinello Fuels multi-faceted operation, supplying fuel to convenience stores, trucking fleets, farms and power generation plants, according to the company’s website.

“After careful consideration Polsinello Fuels Inc. has decided to divest from the retail gasoline business,” Vice President Lou Polsinello said.

“Polsinello Fuels will remain in the lubricants and motor oil distribution business. This transition strengthens our standing as an industry leader and enhances our continued growth strategy to distribute premium lubricants and motor oils from Gulf Oil, Shell, Pennzoil, Quaker State, Phillips 66 and Kendall brands throughout the Northeast market.

“Finding the right partner to entrust our legacy and customers was our highest priority. We believe Stewart’s and Polsinello are both made stronger by this transaction and we are excited for what the future holds for both of our growing organizations.”

In their statement, Stewart’s Shops said Polsinello customers can expect competitive fuel pricing and the service that Stewart’s customers have come to expect.

“Polsinello dealers will receive long term stability and a positive level of support and amenities from Stewart’s Shops. There are plans to remodel several of the gas stations to allow for an even greater offering to customers.”

Polsinello corporate profile at Bloomberg lists the number of employees at 100.

Stewart’s Shops employ over 4,500 people and owns 336 grocery/gas stations throughout New York into western Vermont. The company produces its own milk and dairy products from fresh milk purchased from local dairy farms near their central plant in Greenfield. ■