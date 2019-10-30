Stewart’s Shops opens into new, larger space in E’town

× 1 of 2 Expand The new Stewart’s Shop in Elizabethtown is now open. Officials expect the gas pumps to be operational Dec. 10. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 2 Expand The new Stewart’s Shop in Elizabethtown includes a beer cave, deli and seating area. Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | Stewart’s Shops moved into its new, larger grocery and deli space here on Wednesday, completing the first phase of its expansion plan.

The next step closes the gas pumps for redevelopment of the service area and demolition of the old store building.

“The new shop will open (Wednesday),” Stewart’s Shops spokeswoman Erica Komoroske said Tuesday.

“The new shop in Elizabethtown is part of our $50 million investment to meet our growing customer needs, offering a wider variety of food and beverage options, and to make their shopping experience even easier.”

There will be a beer cave in the new store, along with a deli and seating area.

The store will expand gasoline service with four new gas pumps, including diesel.

“Gas construction usually takes four to five weeks. We will be adding diesel to this shop, and we are going from two dispensers to four. We anticipate pumping at the shop on Dec. 10,” Komoroske said.

“We are pleased to bring Elizabethtown a brand new Stewart’s Shop; so many residents rely on Stewart’s as their grocery store, ice cream and coffee shop, diner and a community meeting place.”

Stewart’s Shops will host an official grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting Dec. 20. The larger format Elizabethtown shop was one of five the Saratoga Springs-based company opened in the region this year in addition to renovations at other locations.