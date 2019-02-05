Still no answers in Schroon

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Extensive damage has hindered the investigation into the Jan. 2 fire at the Schroon Lake Community Church.

SCHROON LAKE | After a month, investigators are not publicly saying what caused a fire that destroyed a 170-year-old church in Schroon Lake, or release any further details, other than to say it appears to have begun in the sanctuary.

“To date, the investigation has determined that the fire started in the sanctuary area of the church, however a cause has yet to be identified,” said the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) in a statement.

Authorities continue to investigate the fire that began on the afternoon of Jan. 2 and extensively damaged the Schroon Lake Community Church.

“OFPC Investigators, alongside personnel from Essex County Emergency Services, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Schroon Lake Fire Department, examined the structure and physical evidence at the scene in the days immediately following the blaze.”

The statement did not say whether there was any suspected criminal action involved, but earlier in the investigation, Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said it did not appear to be suspicious.

The gutted church continued has to stand during the investigation, although some parishioners had hoped once it was down they might be able to salvage some mementos from the ruins.

The congregation also hopes to eventually rebuild the church, but not the parsonage, on the site.

The Schroon Lake Community church was built in the mid-1800s, and is the federation of two denominations that came together a century later, as they merged their congregations and possessions and moved into the building that had better heat.

The congregation has been meeting in other churches as they wait for resolution and ultimately permanent quarters. The community has been raising funds for them since the fire.