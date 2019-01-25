Stiller praises Cuomo for ‘Dannemora’ tax breaks

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo shakes hands with actor and director Ben Stiller at a bill signing ceremony in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

ALBANY | Ben Stiller has made a special guest cameo in an Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo production.

The “Escape at Dannemora” executive producer and director appeared next to the governor Thursday in a bill signing for the series of election reform laws passed by the state legislature last week.

Stiller touted the state’s film credit program that reimburses producers for 40 percent of production costs.

“And he really goes very far to make sure that productions come to New York,” Stiller quipped. “Going as far as staging a prison break at Clinton, so that we could inspire a series and have Michael Imperioli play you after Brad Pitt turned the role down.”

The Showtime limited edition series details the infamous 2015 escape from Clinton Correctional Facility by two escaped murders.

The “Zoolander” star filmed on location in the North Country, including scenes at Clinton Correctional and in northern Warren County.

The state spends $420 million a year annually on subsidizing film and television productions in the state.

Stiller previously said his Red Hour Productions crew was having trouble accessing the maximum security facility until Cuomo intervened.

“He’s always been there for the film industry in that way, and I really appreciated that when we were making our show, because it was hard to actually get access to the prison,” Stiller said.

Stiller said spending time upstate peeled back the curtain on the region's anemic economy.

“I grew up in New York, and, you know, to feel what they feel living in that part of the state, with the economy, which is in trouble up there, this issue of voting rights is very important for all New Yorkers,” he said.

The reform bills signed on Thursday include allowing early voting, synchronizing state and federal election days and closing the so-called “LLC loophole” that has allowed donors to inject virtually unlimited amounts of cash into political races.

While Cuomo and Stiller were all smiles at the ceremony, critics scoffed at their budding friendship.

“Hollywood celeb whose project was heavily subsidized by huge NY tax break (fully refundable 40% of below-the-line expenses for filming upstate) praises & politically flanks governor who extended & increased tax giveaway for said project,” wrote E.J. McMahon, research director of the Empire Center think tank, on Twitter.

“Escape,” which premiered November, has racked up numerous awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Actress for Patricia Arquette for her portrayal of Joyce “Tillie” Mitchell, the prison seamstress who aided Richard Matt and David Sweat in their breakout.