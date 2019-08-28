Stony Creek Band headlines Horicon Day

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided Children try on firefighting gear during last year’s edition of Horicon Day in Brant Lake. The 2019 version of the community festival — featuring fireworks, food and family fun — is to be held from 3 p.m. until nightfall Saturday Aug. 24 on the field adjacent to the Brant Lake firehouse. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided The acclaimed Stony Creek Band will be performing their Americana roots music at Horicon Day 2019 — set for 3 p.m. to nightfall Aug. 24. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Area youths compete in a pie eating contest at Horicon Day 2018. This year’s edition of the enduring northern Warren County family festival is set for 3 p.m. until 9:15 p.m. Saturday Aug. 24 on the field next to the Brant Lake firehouse. Prev Next

BRANT LAKE | A community event embraced by area residents and visitors for many years returns to Brant Lake Saturday Aug. 24.

Horicon Day 2019 is a festival filled with family fun, flavorful food and fabulous fireworks, event organizer Alissa Hayes said this week, noting that the event is set for 3 p.m. until nightfall.

Hayes is a lieutenant with the Horicon Volunteer Fire Department, which has sponsored the event for several years.

Headlining Horicon Day will be a performance by the Stony Creek Band, a blues/country/rock band which has a formidable history that dates back to the 1970s and is now a regional favorite. Over the last 45 years, the band has prompted many enthusiastic reviews, including this praise from the Albany Times Union music critic, producer and guitarist David Malachowski:

“These cosmic cowboy, new grass, honky-tonk heroes just nail it, with uncanny chemistry only decades of playing together and reading each others’ musical minds can do.”

Food at Horicon Day is to feature savory pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs and hamburgers served up at no charge by local firefighters Joe Cantone and Doug Smith. Sundaes from Stewart’s Shops will finish off the meal.

A number of children’s activities are to be offered, Hayes said — traditional games like egg races, a pie-eating contest, bounce houses and perhaps sack races.

Bringing chairs is encouraged, as socializing will prevail, and a fireworks show will start at dusk.

“People of all ages will be having a good time this Saturday,” Hayes said.