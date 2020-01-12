Stop-Arm cameras in use on Willsboro school buses

Photo/Willsboro Central School Stop arm camera A Stop-Arm camera shown mounted on a school bus. Footage as the bus travels is recorded on a DVR system inside Willsboro School buses and can be reviewed by law enforcement officers to see the driver and license plate of any vehicle that has illegally passed a stopped school bus.

WILLSBORO | Cameras are mounted below Stop-Arms on all Willsboro Central School buses.

The Stop-Arm is the retractable “stop” sign that deploys when the bus lets school children on or off the bus.

Willsboro Superintendent Justin Gardner said the safety measure was launched this winter to keep students safe as they get off and on their buses.

Cars illegally passing a bus when the Stop-Arm and flashing red lights are deployed will be caught on video.

And law enforcement can use the images to find the vehicle owner, who is liable for the illegal passing violation unless the vehicle is stolen.

The new law signed last August does not make Stop-Arm cameras mandatory for schools. It was the enforcement end that was improved through this legislation, Gardner said in an interview with the Sun.

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo made footage from Stop-Arm cameras admissible to use to prosecute anyone illegally passing a school bus,” Gardener said.

“It allows districts to install these cameras, if they choose, then work with local officers to enforce bus traffic safety. These newly installed camera units feature high definition video and still frame photos. They are positioned to see the license plate and driver of any passing vehicle.”

Before Willsboro bought the cameras, Gardner said, they spoke with Essex County Sheriff Dave Reynolds and worked with Willsboro School Resource Officer Deputy Kaycee Kolodzey to put the law enforcement connection in place.

“Now the SRO views any footage from the Stop-Arm cameras,” Gardner said.

There were 10 illegal passing incidents at stopped school buses in Willsboro last year, Gardner said.

“Sometimes parents would report it, sometimes a person or students waiting at home saw it, and it’s just a very scary situation.”

The cameras now provide proof of the vehicle, the driver and the license plate.

Since the cameras were deployed in November, two violations have occurred, Gardner said.

But Willsboro sees the technology as a new measure of school transportation safety.

“The cost was more reasonable than I expected. Though the technology depends on the age of the bus, we went with a system that is compatible with interior cameras already installed on our buses,” Gardner said.

“In that system, there was already a DVR that would hold that footage and we added the Stop-Arm cameras to it.”

School Bus Stop-Arm cameras in Willsboro cost roughly $500 per bus.

“For us to do the entire district, it cost about $2,500. We went with a dual system with one camera that faces toward the license plate and one that will capture the entire vehicle. Bus drivers can flag any car that passes a stopped bus by pushing a button on the video, making it a lot quicker to find the incident on the recording.

The cameras are located on the side of the school bus, under the Stop-Arm.

About the size of a cell phone, but three times the width, each camera is mounted near the bottom of the bus, pointed toward the rear.

“It is our hope that by adding these cameras to our bus fleet we will be better equipped to help prevent unfortunate and avoidable situations,” Gardner said.

According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, “the fine when you pass a stopped school bus ranges from a minimum of $250 for a first violation to a maximum of $1,000 for three violations in three years.”

Any driver convicted of three violations in three years could lose their driver’s license for at least six months.

In New York, Association for Pupil Transportation data shows 50,000 illegal school bus passing incidents happen every day throughout the state. ■