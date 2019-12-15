Storm damage in Essex County exceeds $4 million

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Fema - Road Closed - Halloween Storm 2019 Some washed out roads are still closed following the Halloween Day flood.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County suffered $4 million worth of damage from a Halloween storm that felled trees, washed-out roads, downed power lines and caused significant destruction to private property.

Together with the damage reported by 10 other New York Counties, the devastation meets the federal threshold for federal financial assistance, said Donald Jaquish, director at Essex County Emergency Services.

Damage has been inspected by both state officials and representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and “now it depends on the president,” Jaquish said.

State officials verified the county estimate, and FEMA was on the scene soon after, which Jaquish said he took as a good sign.

There are two aspects to the funding request, one public, one individual. The public covers damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure, while the individual would cover those who lost private property. The government could approve public help without approving individual aid, Jaquish said.

The larger share of the damage from the flood occurred in the Schroon River valley through North Hudson and Schroon. Jaquish said about 50 homes were damaged, and two or three were destroyed.

The storm also did extensive damage to the Port Henry beach and the state’s new Frontier Town campground off of exit 29. Both received about $500,000 in damages, according to town estimates. The Department of Environmental Conservation said in an email correspondence that the campground will be repaired before the season starts.

Most, but not all, of the country roads that were washed out have been reopened, although some will not have permanent repairs made until spring. The storm hit just after asphalt plants had shut down for the season.

The storm dumped more than five inches of rain in the Central and South Adirondacks on ground that was already saturated from an earlier storm. A strong wind with gusts up to 60 mph on Nov. 1 knocked trees into power lines, in many cases preventing highway trucks from getting to the scene of washed-out roads.

One bright spot for Essex County was that repairs made following the remnants of Hurricane Irene made it through the Halloween flood. “It didn’t appear to be anywhere near as big as Irene, but the Ausable Valley and Keene held up fairly well,” said Public Works Superintendent Jim Dougan. “Some of the infrastructure was rebuilt a little differently” after Irene. ■